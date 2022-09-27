Read full article on original website
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will catch for Taijuan Walker and hit ninth. Nido is averaging 5.7 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mets' implied...
Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting eighth on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Oswald Peraza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 10.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
Yoan Moncada batting sixth for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Moncada will start third base on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Romy Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Moncada for 10.0 FanDuel points...
Tommy Pham sitting for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will move to the bench on Friday with Abraham Almonte starting in left field. Almonte will bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. numberFire's models project Almonte for...
Yankees' Gleyber Torres batting third on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Torres will start at second base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Aaron Hicks returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Tellez will start at first base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
Rockies' Ryan McMahon batting third on Friday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Alan Trejo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.1 FanDuel points...
Baltimore's Terrin Vavra hitting sixth on Friday night
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is starting in Friday's contest against the New York Yankees. Vavra will operate second base after Rougned Odor was given the night off on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Domingo German, Vavra's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
Brewers' Jace Peterson batting seventh on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Peterson will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 8.9 FanDuel points on Friday....
Eloy Jimenez batting fourth for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Jimenez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. A.J. Pollock moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Jimenez for 8.9 FanDuel...
Josh Donaldson sitting for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Donaldson will move to the bench on Friday with DJ LeMahieu starting at third base. LeMahieu will bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5...
Carlos Perez catching for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Perez will catch for right-hander Davis Martin on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Perez for 6.2...
Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz (shoulder) leading off on Friday night
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Diaz will make his return after Tampa Bay's veteran missed time with a shoulder ailment, Harold Ramirez was moved to first base, and Ji-Man Choi was rested against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project...
Giancarlo Stanton batting fourth for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Tim Locastro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 10.9 FanDuel points on...
