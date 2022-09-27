Brevard County officials urge residents to continue to preparing for severe weather

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to your best source of news and information on the Space Coast. Subscribe today.

Brevard County emergency management officials are urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian that is anticipated to hit landfall along the Gulf Coast in the next 24 hours, potentially bringing torrential rains to an already soaked area.

“What is important for us here in Brevard is that all of the really heavy weather is going to be on that eastern side,” said John Scott, the county’s emergency management director. “We are not really talking about hurricane winds. What we are really talking about it is heavy rainfall and the potential flooding that can come from that.”

According to the National Weather Service located in Melbourne, Brevard County will begin to experience severe weather from Wednesday afternoon until Friday afternoon to evening

Thus far, no mandatory evacuations have been ordered and the bridges will remain open throughout the storm event as of now, emergency officials said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, along with emergency management personnel, told the public that it needs to finish gathering supplies to prepare for the coming severe weather.

The checklist of what to purchase can be found on the emergency management’s website.

“Run through your checklist,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. “Get everything done. I know a lot of the store shelves are empty now but get any last-minute things you need.”

Scott said the county will be opening a few shelters, and the location will depend on which areas will experience flooding. However, residents are welcome to stay in a shelter if they feel unsafe at their homes.

More information about the shelters, including the locations, will be available in a few hours as crews complete preparing the facilities to have people.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to pick up their sandbags soon because they will be closing at 6pm Tuesday. For the next few hours sandbags are available at the following locations:

Mitchell Ellington Park, 577 Hall Road, Merritt Island, FL, 32953. All events at Mitchell Ellington Park on Sunday and Monday have been canceled.

Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne, FL. 32935. Enter using south access from Parkway Dr.

Eastern Florida State College, 250 Community College Parkway SE, Palm Bay, FL., 32909

Chain of Lakes, 2300 Truman Scarborough Way, Titusville, FL., 32796

Officials are also urging people to secure outdoor items they have on their patios, porches and backyard areas.

As of now, the eye of Hurricane Ian passed over western Cuba and is undergoing rapid intensification in the Gulf of Mexico. According to information from the National Hurricane Center website, Ian will make landfall around near Tampa Bay as a major hurricane before heading northeast.

Schools will be closed at least through Thursday.

Brevard County offices will be closed Wednesday at 2pm and remain closed through Thursday. They will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Waste management will close Wednesday at 10:30am.

Ralph Chapoco is government and politics watchdog reporter. You can reach Chapoco at rchapoco@floridatoday.com and follow him on Twitter @rchapoco .

