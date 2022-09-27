Driver dies after Gateway North crash in Northeast El Paso

A driver died at a hospital after he was found unconscious following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening on Gateway North Boulevard near Cohen Avenue in Northeast El Paso, police said.

Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, a Northeast resident, was driving a 1995 Nissan pickup at 5:25 p.m. when his truck slowed down, drove off the road onto rock landscaping and stopped after hitting a traffic sign at a slow speed, a police news release stated.

Police said that good Samaritans called 911 when they checked on Pacheco, who was found unconscious. Pacheco was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy will be done to determine if Pacheco died due to the crash or a medical problem, police said.

