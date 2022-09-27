Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad expected to travel over VA by Saturday afternoon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Atropical storm warning is in effect across North Carolina as the center of Hurricane Ian makes a third landfall in South Carolina. North Carolina is under a state of emergency as Ian is expected to bring power outages and possible flooding to the state. Already, Ian...
my40.tv
Ian takes aim at Carolinas with life-threatening flooding, strong winds
WLOS — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threatening flooding and storm surge to the Carolinas on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. advisory. Strong winds are also expected. The storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph at 11 p.m., continues to track...
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
my40.tv
WNC Nature Center readies animals, habitats ahead of possible impacts from Ian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the mountains prepare for potential impacts from Ian, the WNC Nature Center made final preps to ensure the safety of its animals. “The nature center obviously takes safety and welfare of our animals first and foremost — so when something like this comes through that’s a little bit out of the norm, we want to make sure that we’re completely prepared,” said Chris Gentile, director of WNC Nature Center.
Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to prepare for possibly ‘deadly’ storm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper held a news conference on Thursday afternoon with emergency officials after issuing a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches North Carolina. North Carolinians can expect heavy rain, possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. NC should see the most rain […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Audubon North Carolina encourages cities to go lights out for bird migration
RALEIGH, N.C. — Billions of birds are migrating south for the winter, flying through our skies at night and hoping to make a safe trip. In an effort to help, certain cities across the state are encouraging you to turn off your lights at night. Because during migration season, hundreds of millions of birds die by flying into buildings, often confused by their light.
my40.tv
Polk County emergency officials on standby, even as Ian weakens and tracks further east
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Storms and wind from a weaker Ian pounded the Carolinas on Friday. The storm track shifted east, leaving Western North Carolina with some wind and rain. In Polk County, leaders said they’re prepared to handle any problems the storm might bring. Emergency Management...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
my40.tv
Ian's uncertain impact disrupts travel plans for many at Asheville Regional Airport
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hurricane Ian has left uncertainty in its wake for travelers attempting to get to or through Florida -- even in Asheville. As passengers headed to the Asheville Regional Airport Friday, Sept. 30 expecting to board flights or make connections for multiple destinations, they were being told their flights were canceled.
North Carolina forecast changes as Hurricane Ian picks up speed, threatens 2nd landfall in South Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is hours away from stormy weather after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast. North Carolina Emergency Management issued an 8 a.m. Thursday morning update over Facebook and FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider is tracking the story at FOX8 the morning after the storm made landfall in Lee County, Florida, as […]
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in South Carolina Friday. As of the Friday, 5 am update, the latest forecast tracks continue to push Ian further east, moving the western North Carolina region out of the “cone of uncertainty.” The region will still be looking at a good round of rain and wind later Friday.
my40.tv
Dept. of Veterans Affairs grants ABCCM $750K for suicide prevention for veterans across NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) has received a $750,000 grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The grant for ABCCM's Veterans Services of the Carolinas will go towards implementing suicide prevention services for veterans across all North Carolina counties. The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Cities Rank Among ‘Best Places To Live In The U.S.’
Money magazine has just come out with their annual list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. They looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 20,000, weighing them on criteria such as cost of living, economic opportunity, and diversity. The Southeast is well...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
my40.tv
'Take this storm seriously:' Ian could bring flash flooding, power outages to mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian hurtles toward the Carolinas, emergency officials and a major utility are getting ready for heavy wind and rain, which could compromise roads and electricity in Western North Carolina. "We've had all our eyes on Florida, so it's really easy to say, 'Well,...
my40.tv
Smoky Mountain Elk Fest canceled because of Ian, but elk exhibit remains open
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have disrupted plans for the Smoky Mountain Elk Fest planned for this weekend in Maggie Valley. The Haywood County Tourism Development Authority canceled the event because of the storm. But visitors can still learn a lot about elk at...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
thecharlotteweekly.com
People urged to avoid unnecessary travel when Tropical System Ian hits North Carolina
RALEIGH – State transportation officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday, Sept. 30, into the weekend. “This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
