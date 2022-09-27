ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

WNC Nature Center readies animals, habitats ahead of possible impacts from Ian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the mountains prepare for potential impacts from Ian, the WNC Nature Center made final preps to ensure the safety of its animals. “The nature center obviously takes safety and welfare of our animals first and foremost — so when something like this comes through that’s a little bit out of the norm, we want to make sure that we’re completely prepared,” said Chris Gentile, director of WNC Nature Center.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Society
State
Florida State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Audubon North Carolina encourages cities to go lights out for bird migration

RALEIGH, N.C. — Billions of birds are migrating south for the winter, flying through our skies at night and hoping to make a safe trip. In an effort to help, certain cities across the state are encouraging you to turn off your lights at night. Because during migration season, hundreds of millions of birds die by flying into buildings, often confused by their light.
RALEIGH, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
SALUDA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Western North Carolina#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#The American Red Cross#Wnc#Red Crossers
FOX8 News

North Carolina forecast changes as Hurricane Ian picks up speed, threatens 2nd landfall in South Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is hours away from stormy weather after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast. North Carolina Emergency Management issued an 8 a.m. Thursday morning update over Facebook and FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider is tracking the story at FOX8 the morning after the storm made landfall in Lee County, Florida, as […]
LEE COUNTY, FL
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in South Carolina Friday. As of the Friday, 5 am update, the latest forecast tracks continue to push Ian further east, moving the western North Carolina region out of the “cone of uncertainty.” The region will still be looking at a good round of rain and wind later Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
kiss951.com

North Carolina Cities Rank Among ‘Best Places To Live In The U.S.’

Money magazine has just come out with their annual list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. They looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 20,000, weighing them on criteria such as cost of living, economic opportunity, and diversity. The Southeast is well...
TRAVEL
thecharlotteweekly.com

People urged to avoid unnecessary travel when Tropical System Ian hits North Carolina

RALEIGH – State transportation officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday, Sept. 30, into the weekend. “This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”
TRAFFIC
wataugaonline.com

Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022

NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy