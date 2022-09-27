ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

DNR urges hunters to remember safety tips

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aa87z_0iCVHZkC00

INDIANA (WEHT) – With deer reduction zone season underway, and archery season beginning on October 1, Indiana Conservation Officers want to remind hunters to stay safe.

According to a release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the most common accidents that occur during deer season are injuries sustained due to falls from tree stands and elevated platforms. DNR advises that hunters should follow the safety tips listed below when hunting from these platforms.

Hunt deer, donate to hungry Hoosiers

Before beginning the hunt, hunters should:

  • Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Check tree stands and equipment for structural wear, fatigue and cracks, as well as loose nuts or bolts, paying close attention to parts made of material other than metal.
  • Practice at ground level.
  • Learn how to properly wear a full-body safety harness.

After following these tips and beginning the hunt, hunters should:

  • Wear a full-body safety harness.
  • Use a tree stand safety rope.
  • Make certain to attach a harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remains attached to the tree until returning to the ground.
  • Maintaining three points of contact during ascent and descent.
  • Use boots with non-slip soles.
  • Use a haul line to rains and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.
  • Make sure firearms are unloaded, action is open and safety is on before attaching them to the haul line.

DNR also advises hunters to carry emergency equipment, such as a cellphone or flashlight, and ensuring that hunters make a plan before their hunt. Hunters should share this plan with someone they know, including where they will be hunting and when they should return.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Are you prepared for an emergency?

Are you and your family ready for an emergency? In the wake of Hurricane Ian blowing through Florida leaving destruction behind, CEO of DrySee, Brad Greer, offers some advice to help you be prepared for the next emergency. DrySee is a waterproof bandage that changes color to indicate if water leaks in.
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear held a Team Kentucky update for Sept. 29

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Beshear updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which included economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Economic development update Governor Beshear announced the Courier Journal reported that Kentucky led the nation in job growth for the month of August. New data from […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Local volunteers on standby for hurricane aftermath

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Hurricane Ian storms over Florida, volunteers from across the Tri-State are standing by to help out if needed. The Red Cross has hundreds of trained volunteers ready to help. They say the organization has everyone from disaster relief specialists to mental health experts. The scope and scale of Ian’s destruction […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WEHT/WTVW

Auditor says all automatic taxpayer refunds are mailed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and mailed, State Auditor Tera Klutz has confirmed. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint officials head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WEHT) — More than 100 CenterPoint Energy officials are on their way to Florida to help with the expected impact of Hurricane Ian this week. CenterPoint tells us they’ve sent lineman and support personnel from Indiana and Houston. “Our linemen and support personnel are skilled to perform in any type of condition, just […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Dnr#Tips#Lifehacks#Indiana Conservation#Hoosiers
WEHT/WTVW

At least 21 dead after Hurricane Ian

Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
WEHT/WTVW

Over $1.6 million secured for Western KY development

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Delta Regional Authority will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky. Two of those projects are in our area of Kentucky, in Henderson and Greenville. Congress created the Delta Regional Authority in 2000 to promote economic growth in the eight-state region bordering the Mississippi River through projects supporting […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Judge: Indiana can’t enforce abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has barred Indiana from enforcing a 2016 law’s provisions that require abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains, finding that they violate the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ruled that the law’s requirements infringe on the religious and free speech rights of people who […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Bill could limit who can buy guns in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — If passed, a proposed bill could allow Kentuckians to add themselves to a list that would ban them from buying or owning guns. Representative Lisa Willner says this bill could help Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide. She tells us this bill is not about trying to take anyone’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy