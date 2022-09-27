Efforts to purge Saratoga Lake of invasive yellow perch continue. Last week, Wyoming Game and Fish administered the toxin, rotenone, into Saratoga Lake to eliminate the invasive yellow perch that had, somehow, made their way into the water. Rotenone is a naturally derived substance used, specifically, to kill fish and other gill-breathing animals. Their goal is to remove all of the fish in the lake and start over.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO