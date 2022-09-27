Read full article on original website
bigfoot99.com
Three city council members step aside in trash hauler vote
The issue of trash hauling in Rawlins is heated as it ever was. A vote on contract between the town and one of the two licensed haulers in the city resulted in three council members recusing themselves from the vote. One councilman Phil Garner left because he is related to...
bigfoot99.com
County officials discuss proposed fire protection district at public meetings
County officials are providing information regarding the proposed fire protection district in unincorporated areas at a series of meetings this week and next. On Wednesday night at the Platte Valley Community Center, Fire Warden John Rutherford and Carbon County Commissioner Travis Moore discussed the proposed plan to create a fire protection district for areas of unincorporated Carbon County. This was their second stop after hosting an educational meeting earlier in the evening in Encampment.
bigfoot99.com
WGFD crews removing dead fish from Saratoga Lake as fish-kill continues
Efforts to purge Saratoga Lake of invasive yellow perch continue. Last week, Wyoming Game and Fish administered the toxin, rotenone, into Saratoga Lake to eliminate the invasive yellow perch that had, somehow, made their way into the water. Rotenone is a naturally derived substance used, specifically, to kill fish and other gill-breathing animals. Their goal is to remove all of the fish in the lake and start over.
bigfoot99.com
WYDOT repaving section of highway through Hanna this week
WYDOT is repaving a section of Highway 72 through Hanna this week. The work is scheduled between mile markers zero and three. The project includes milling, paving, chip seal, and ADA ramp upgrades. Traffic in town will be temporarily on a milled surface and pilot car operations will be used to navigate milling and paving times.
bigfoot99.com
Suicide intervention training next week in Saratoga
A skills-based suicide intervention training class will be held this coming Wednesday and Thursday in Saratoga. The program is called ASIST, and stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training. The goal of the program is to help participants feel more ready, willing, and able to help a person at-risk. Knowing...
bigfoot99.com
Report: Metcalf leaving City of Rawlins for Hastings, Nebraska job
Sean Metcalf appears set to leave his position as Rawlins city manager to accept a similar position in Hastings, Nebraska. KSNB-TV Local 4 News in Hastings reported Tuesday night that the Hastings City Council approved the hiring of Metcalf as its next city administrator. Pictured above: Shawn Metcalf photo courtesy...
bigfoot99.com
Contractors making plans to wrap up Spring Avenue construction for winter
Groundwater in the bore pit continues to delay Saratoga’s Spring Avenue water main replacement and street repaving project. During Tuesday’s weekly meeting between the town, T-O Engineering, and Lewis and Lewis, the contractor said ground water continues to be an issue. The company hired to drill the hole under First Street, Coleman Construction, also made good on their promise to leave by the end of the week.
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins City Council reacts to Metcalf’s departure
Reactions were mixed among Rawlins City Council members Wednesday to the news that Sean Metcalf will leave his job as city manager for a similar position in Hastings, Nebraska. News outlets in Hastings, south of Grand Island in western Nebraska, announced on Tuesday that Metcalf had been named a finalist...
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga officials, businesses continue discussion over food truck permits
Saratoga is considering permitting food trucks. The topic of food trucks was revisited during the September 20th Saratoga Town Council meeting. The town is deciding whether to require “mobile vendors” to obtain a permit to operate in Saratoga. Last month, Executive Director of the Platte Valley Chamber of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legacy Of Tiny Hanna, Wyoming, Didn’t Die With Its Coal Miners
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Viewed from a distance along an isolated stretch of U.S. Highway 30 southwest of Medicine Bow, the tiny down of Hanna doesn’t seem like much to look at. But there’s much to see here, particularly through the eyes of history....
bigfoot99.com
Party On The Platte raises $74K for community center
The Party On The Platte earlier this month raised about $74,000 for the Platte Valley Community Center. The fundraiser is held every year to help for upgrades and important infrastructure needs. This year’s $40 a plate event, held September 9th, drew a crowd of around 170 people. Much of the money was raised through a fundraiser.
