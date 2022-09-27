Read full article on original website
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
Iowa mother charged in baby’s drowning death
A Des Moines mother has been arrested in the death of her nine-month-old son, who police said drowned in a bathtub back in June.
ourquadcities.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
Iowa woman charged with dependant adult abuse of ex-husband
An Ankeny woman is facing charges after police say she wrote checks to herself from the account of her ex-husband, who doctors had deemed unable to make decisions on financial matters or maintain his own basic needs.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek
Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
who13.com
Man shot in Drake neighborhood Wednesday night
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday night in the Drake neighborhood. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd., said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. Sgt. Parizek said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday afternoon. The Ames native placed second behind returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose Monday and Tuesday winnings totaled $44,200. She also competed against Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor.
iheart.com
Body Of Windsor Heights Man Found In Madison County Pond
(Madison County, IA) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man, whose body was found in a pond in rural Madison County. Crews were called to a pond near Wildrose Lane and 105th Street Thursday, September 29th around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a possible drowning.
KCCI.com
Man injured, car stolen in overnight shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Des Moines. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 25th Street and Kingman Boulevard. DMPD says a 22-year-old man was shot in his leg. The victim is expected to survive. Police...
KCCI.com
New food pantry opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
KCCI.com
Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park
ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Iowa School District Fields Uniquely-Built Girls’ Wrestling Program
Coach Samantha Bush is up for the challenge. As an assistant coach at Grand View University, she will now also serve as head women's wrestling coach with the Des Moines Public School District. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU)-sanctioned program will start practice on October 31 and begin competition on November 14 but will have a different twist. Instead of each high school in the district having a team, it will field one unified group across the entire district. It's an exciting opportunity for young student-athletes as well as their coach.
KCCI.com
5 people taken to the hospital after crash on SE 14th Street and Army Post Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on SE 14th Street and Army Post Road. The Des Moines Police Department said that three cars were involved in the accident. Of the five people taken to the hospital, two people have serious...
Melbourne man sentenced to 20 years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
(Des Moines) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 40-year-old Martin Leon Morales, of Melboure, was sentenced on September 23, to 240 months in prison following his guilty plea to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, Leon Morales...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
98.1 KHAK
