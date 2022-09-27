Read full article on original website
Hempstead County Public Library to hold Library Board meeting
The monthly meeting of the Hempstead County Library Board will take place today at 4:00 p.m. in the library’s conference room. Board meetings occur every fourth week of the month on Wednesday afternoons.
Leon Prince honored Thursday for seven years as Hempstead County’s Veterans Service Officer, Donna Rosenbaum has succeeded him
A ritual of transition was enacted at the Hempstead County Courthouse Thursday morning as Leon Prince was honored for his years as the county’s Veterans Service Officer. Gold Star mother Donna Rosenbaum is now in that office, having acceded in June. County Judge Jerry Crane hosted yesterday’s ceremony.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 29, 2022: The Central Hub has been sold
The ink is drying on a contract to sell The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. It won’t be returning as a restaurant and bar, but food, alcohol, musical entertainment and special events will be involved. In what we regard as a huge plus, the new ownership is local. A proud husband of the buyer tells us that there will be a six-figure remodel involved with a hoped-for reopening around Valentine’s Day-Mardi Gras. So be watching our real estate list for details. We expect to publish a more extensive report on the new business’ plans after Halloween.
TexAmericas Center Continues to Host Hundreds of Jobs, Recruit Companies to State of Texas
TexAmericas Center (TAC) today announced its continued and impressive growth in new businesses, jobs and services at its industrial park over the past fiscal year, highlighted by its 2022 TexAmericas Center Annual Census of Employment and Payroll report. The company completes an annual census of tenants and businesses located on...
Bingen Fire Department to hold Drive Through Fish Fry Saturday evening
Please come Join the Hempstead County Deputies and Firemen from Bingen Fire Department Saturday October 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a Drive Through Fish Fry at the Bingen Fire Department. Cost is a Minimum of $10 per plate. Proceeds will benefit the Sheriff James A. Singleton’s...
Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana
The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
New Millennium gifts $1,200 to Clinton Primary first grade teachers for classroom materials
HOPE, AR – The first grade teachers at Clinton Primary School would like to thank New Millennium for the generous donation to spend in their classrooms. The donation of $1,200 will be split among the first grade teachers, including a teacher who recently moved from first grade to kindergarten.
Phone, email scam uses fake warnings of non-payment of electric bills
If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be. cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers. requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our...
Saying Goodbye to Jenny recreates 19th-century wake at Historic Washington State Park
WASHINGTON, Ark. – You won’t believe what happened to 16-year-old Jenny Vann. The Saying Goodbye to Jenny living history tour at Historic Washington State Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. will recreate a 19th-century wake at an antebellum home in Washington.
McDonald’s and the Hope Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop Day October 5
HOPE, Ark. — McDonald’s and the Hope Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Hope Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Hope Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers.
Ouachita County suffers another COVID-19 death
Ouachita County recorded its 115th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases fell sharply in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Tuesday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,284. Total Active Cases: 41, down 13 since Monday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,143.
Observers Receive Warning
After Judge John Tidwell again warned observers in the courtroom about the graphic nature of upcoming crime scene photos and testimony, an expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that what he saw at the scene of Hancock’s murder. Bowie County Assistant DA Kelley Crisp stated that it was not a quick death for Hancock, who was pregnant and brutally slashed and stabbed. Suspect Taylor Parker’s trial continues in New Boston.
The Multifamily Group completes the sale of 39 units in Texarkana, Texas
The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of Magnolia Gardens, a 39-unit garden-style multifamily property in Texarkana, Texas. Yonnic Land represented the seller, and Guillermo Gameros procured the buyer. “We are pleased to have helped the first-time buyers successfully close on Magnolia Gardens,...
Saying Goodbye exhibit demonstrates 19th-century funeral traditions
WASHINGTON, Ark. – Historic Washington State Park is opening a new exhibit, Saying Goodbye: Funeral Traditions in 19th Century Washington, at the 1874 Courthouse Visitor Center on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. The exhibit will run until Sept. 16, 2023. Throughout history, different generations and different cultures...
Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
Saydee Johnson of Pike County crowned Miss Southwest District at last night’s pageant, Adelyn Carter is Junior Miss
The Southwest Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show Pageant was held last night at Fair Park Coliseum. Twenty contestants from the counties within the district competed. Chad Morris, Southwest Arkansas Educational Cooperative Gifted and Talented Specialist hosted the event. Judges were Jackie Lampkin, Misty Arivett and Marty Arivett. The contestants...
Destination Downtown Scheduled for this FRIDAY, September 30th
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) are set to host their Destination Downtown event September 30, 2022. The event will begin at 5:30 PM for VIP ticket holders at Crossties in Texarkana, AR. General admission check-in will begin at 6:00 PM at El Frio Express and Hopkins Icehouse. VIP tickets are limited, and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Shyeveki “Shy” Mack
Sister Shyeveki Nicole Mack was born on Monday, February 22, 1988 in Texarkana, Texas to the parentage of James and Lesia Mack. Being the baby and only girl of the family, the word “spoiled” took on a new meaning. Shy was our precious baby. She attended both Arkansas High School and Hope High School, graduating from Hope High School in Hope, Arkansas with the class of 2006. After graduation she attended National Park College in Hot Springs, AR. Upon returning home, she became a member of the Rainbow of Challenge (ROC) family. It was there that Shy met many friends and served a vast capacity in different jobs. Her last position was being a part of the Melon Patch family, where she was loved by everyone who entered the doors for lunch.
Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide
Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night. First responders were dispatched about 11:37 p.m. after a 911 call said that a man had apparently been struck by a vehicle on South Clay Street. Upon arrival, they found the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia....
Stunning Hot Air Balloon Glow & Food Truck Festival in Texarkana This October
Well, who doesn't love a Hot Air Balloon Glow and food trucks? Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14 for a fun day of food and a glowing night of hot air balloon beauty. If you have never been to a hot air balloon glow then you are in for...
