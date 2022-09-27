Sister Shyeveki Nicole Mack was born on Monday, February 22, 1988 in Texarkana, Texas to the parentage of James and Lesia Mack. Being the baby and only girl of the family, the word “spoiled” took on a new meaning. Shy was our precious baby. She attended both Arkansas High School and Hope High School, graduating from Hope High School in Hope, Arkansas with the class of 2006. After graduation she attended National Park College in Hot Springs, AR. Upon returning home, she became a member of the Rainbow of Challenge (ROC) family. It was there that Shy met many friends and served a vast capacity in different jobs. Her last position was being a part of the Melon Patch family, where she was loved by everyone who entered the doors for lunch.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO