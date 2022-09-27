ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill's Diary for Thursday, September 29, 2022: The Central Hub has been sold

The ink is drying on a contract to sell The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. It won’t be returning as a restaurant and bar, but food, alcohol, musical entertainment and special events will be involved. In what we regard as a huge plus, the new ownership is local. A proud husband of the buyer tells us that there will be a six-figure remodel involved with a hoped-for reopening around Valentine’s Day-Mardi Gras. So be watching our real estate list for details. We expect to publish a more extensive report on the new business’ plans after Halloween.
Kicker 102.5

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
swark.today

Phone, email scam uses fake warnings of non-payment of electric bills

If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be. cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers. requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our...
Steve Montgomery
swark.today

McDonald's and the Hope Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop Day October 5

HOPE, Ark. — McDonald’s and the Hope Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Hope Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Hope Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers.
magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County suffers another COVID-19 death

Ouachita County recorded its 115th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases fell sharply in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Tuesday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,284. Total Active Cases: 41, down 13 since Monday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,143.
easttexasradio.com

Observers Receive Warning

After Judge John Tidwell again warned observers in the courtroom about the graphic nature of upcoming crime scene photos and testimony, an expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that what he saw at the scene of Hancock’s murder. Bowie County Assistant DA Kelley Crisp stated that it was not a quick death for Hancock, who was pregnant and brutally slashed and stabbed. Suspect Taylor Parker’s trial continues in New Boston.
yieldpro.com

The Multifamily Group completes the sale of 39 units in Texarkana, Texas

The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of Magnolia Gardens, a 39-unit garden-style multifamily property in Texarkana, Texas. Yonnic Land represented the seller, and Guillermo Gameros procured the buyer. “We are pleased to have helped the first-time buyers successfully close on Magnolia Gardens,...
swark.today

Saying Goodbye exhibit demonstrates 19th-century funeral traditions

WASHINGTON, Ark. – Historic Washington State Park is opening a new exhibit, Saying Goodbye: Funeral Traditions in 19th Century Washington, at the 1874 Courthouse Visitor Center on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. The exhibit will run until Sept. 16, 2023. Throughout history, different generations and different cultures...
KSLA

Texarkana airport holds 'Topping Out' ceremony for new terminal

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
swark.today

Saydee Johnson of Pike County crowned Miss Southwest District at last night's pageant, Adelyn Carter is Junior Miss

The Southwest Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show Pageant was held last night at Fair Park Coliseum. Twenty contestants from the counties within the district competed. Chad Morris, Southwest Arkansas Educational Cooperative Gifted and Talented Specialist hosted the event. Judges were Jackie Lampkin, Misty Arivett and Marty Arivett. The contestants...
txktoday.com

Destination Downtown Scheduled for this FRIDAY, September 30th

The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) are set to host their Destination Downtown event September 30, 2022. The event will begin at 5:30 PM for VIP ticket holders at Crossties in Texarkana, AR. General admission check-in will begin at 6:00 PM at El Frio Express and Hopkins Icehouse. VIP tickets are limited, and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
swark.today

Shyeveki "Shy" Mack

Sister Shyeveki Nicole Mack was born on Monday, February 22, 1988 in Texarkana, Texas to the parentage of James and Lesia Mack. Being the baby and only girl of the family, the word “spoiled” took on a new meaning. Shy was our precious baby. She attended both Arkansas High School and Hope High School, graduating from Hope High School in Hope, Arkansas with the class of 2006. After graduation she attended National Park College in Hot Springs, AR. Upon returning home, she became a member of the Rainbow of Challenge (ROC) family. It was there that Shy met many friends and served a vast capacity in different jobs. Her last position was being a part of the Melon Patch family, where she was loved by everyone who entered the doors for lunch.
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide

Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night. First responders were dispatched about 11:37 p.m. after a 911 call said that a man had apparently been struck by a vehicle on South Clay Street. Upon arrival, they found the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia....
MAGNOLIA, AR

