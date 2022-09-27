Albany Common Council to meet over tear gas
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — As reported on Monday , the Albany Common Council will be holding a meeting to discuss new laws regarding the use of tear gas and other chemical weapons, including pepper spray. On Tuesday, the council added local Law J of 2022 to the agenda.
The meeting will still take place on Monday, October 3, and will include the following schedule-
- Roll Call
Welcome
Pledge of Allegiance
Moment of Silence
Public Hearings
Public Comment Period (30 Minutes)
Approval of Minutes from Previous Meetings
Consideration of Local Laws
Communications from the Mayor, Department Heads and other City Officials
Consideration of Vetoes
Presentation of Petitions and Communications
Reports of Standing Committees
Reports of Ad Hoc Committees
Consideration of Ordinances
Consideration of Resolutions
Additional Public Comment (30 Minutes)
Miscellaneous or Unfinished Business
Adjournment
The addition of Local Law J includes the city of Albany in relation to prohibiting the Albany Police Department from purchasing, stockpiling, and using kinetic energy munitions.
