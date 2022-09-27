Albany Common Council to meet over tear gas

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — As reported on Monday , the Albany Common Council will be holding a meeting to discuss new laws regarding the use of tear gas and other chemical weapons, including pepper spray. On Tuesday, the council added local Law J of 2022 to the agenda.

The meeting will still take place on Monday, October 3, and will include the following schedule-

Roll Call

Welcome

Pledge of Allegiance

Moment of Silence

Public Hearings

Public Comment Period (30 Minutes)

Approval of Minutes from Previous Meetings

Consideration of Local Laws

Communications from the Mayor, Department Heads and other City Officials

Consideration of Vetoes

Presentation of Petitions and Communications

Reports of Standing Committees

Reports of Ad Hoc Committees

Consideration of Ordinances

Consideration of Resolutions

Additional Public Comment (30 Minutes)

Miscellaneous or Unfinished Business

Adjournment

The addition of Local Law J includes the city of Albany in relation to prohibiting the Albany Police Department from purchasing, stockpiling, and using kinetic energy munitions.

