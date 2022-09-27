Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Metro Parks gives general fund millions back after asking for more to address Brookmeade
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members continue to sound the alarm on Metro Parks and how the department has handled Brookmeade Park, one of the city’s largest homeless encampments. While Metro Parks board members are calling on Metro Council to give the department more money, budgets since 2018...
fox17.com
American Classical Education withdraws appeal to TN public charter school commission
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — American Classical Education has withdrawn its appeal to the Tennessee public charter school commission. Gov. Lee announced in February that Tennessee would soon partner with Hillsdale College, a private Christian college in Michigan. The announcement came with both praise and backlash from Metro parents. The...
fox17.com
Metro Council debates on how to spend $50M for homeless crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper continues to make his push for $50 million dollars to try and address Nashville's homeless crisis. This morning his plan is getting some major push back from members of the Metro Council. Some council members say the plan lacks details. The...
fox17.com
NFD: burning items outside threatens life and property damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — During the dry weather, fire risk is top of mind for the Nashville Fire Department (NFD). NFD wants to remind Davidson County residents that burning items outside is prohibited in Davidson County. NFD says that burning items outside is illegal and it also poses a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
NFD reports 2-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Road Thursday night. The fire burned in a condominium complex with nine units. NFD says that no injuries have been reported and residents of the building are displaced. Officials are working to determine...
fox17.com
Community members frustrated over Metro Parks lack of enforcement at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members continue to call out Metro Parks after they believe ordinances are being enforced at some parks, but not at others like Brookmeade Park, one of the city’s largest homeless encampments. “How can the parks protect 99 miles of greenway, but not half...
fox17.com
Metro Schools to recommend shutting down Nashville charter school, school plans to fight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is recommending its board revoke the charter of Knowledge Academy in South Nashville. Knowledge Academy High School was identified by the State Department of Education as a priority school, meaning it is one of the bottom five percent of the schools in the state.
fox17.com
Nuclear weapons resolution stirs strong emotions at Metro Council meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — At least one metro councilmember wants to pass a resolution against the use of nuclear weapons. It's not the kind of thing that the Metro Council normally does and the subject stirred up strong emotions. The resolution would just be a stance by Metro Council...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Police investigating after NFD pulls body out of the Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department report that an investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Cumberland River Friday morning. Police say that a report was called in about a body in the water at 1st Avenue North and the railroad overpass. Metro...
fox17.com
Nashville's Community Oversight Board filling three seats
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Community Oversight Board is putting out the call for new members. The 11 member board that brings accountability to the Metro Police department will have several openings soon. Three positions will be opening up in January on Nashville's Community Oversight Board. The term will...
fox17.com
Montgomery County seeking nominations for Volunteer Star Awards
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Montgomery County is seeking outstanding local volunteers to be nominated for the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards (GVSA). The awards will be given both adults and youth who are committed to community service. GVSA promotes the importance of volunteering by recognizing those who are...
fox17.com
One person critical in Williamson County rollover accident
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a rollover accident Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. near South Berry's Chapel and Hillsboro Road. Authorities say one person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Rutherford County needs to hire 9 Student Resource Officers
RUTHERFORD COUNTY Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's office is looking for nine school resource officers right now. So who is covering the gap? FOX 17 News Justin McFarland is here with an explanation. School safety is a huge priority for many parents. Rutherford County is trying to...
fox17.com
Sheriff's office asking to give input in new Rutherford County Schools buildings
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County Schools is in the middle of expanding several of their buildings. The designers and contractors are hard at work trying to make room for new students, but there's one group who county leaders say hasn't been invited. The new expansions will mean...
fox17.com
Minor injuries reported after helicopter accident at John Tune Airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was injured in a helicopter accident at John C. Tune Airport Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Nashville International Airport tells FOX 17 News there was one person on board at the time of the incident. Their injuries are not life threatening. The Nashville...
fox17.com
Woman dies in Hendersonville house fire
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after a house fire in Hendersonville on Wednesday. The Hendersonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to a home at 213 Harbor Drive for a residential fire at 2;09 p.m. on Wednesday. HFD says that crews were aware of a possible...
fox17.com
Davidson County Election official addresses 'myth' about the upcoming election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One Davidson County Election official wants to dismiss what he's calling a myth about the upcoming election as voters will head to the polls for early voting in less than a month. When people go to vote in October or November they will have several...
fox17.com
CFR: Abandoned home in Clarksville burns Tuesday
Clarksville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Zachary Drive Tuesday. Units from multiple stations responded and fought back flames. Firefighters say that the roof collapsed while firefighters fought the fire from outside the home. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the...
fox17.com
CMA pledges $100K to support mental health services in honor of Naomi Judd
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Country Music Association (CMA) once again steps forward to support one of challenges facing the music business: mental heath. CMA has pledged $100,000 to Music Health Alliance (MHA) to further support its critical work to provide music industry professionals with essential mental health services.
fox17.com
NFD battles flames on Mercomatic Court
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire was reported early Thursday on Mercomatic Court. The Nashville Fire Department is on scene working to extinguish the flames. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived to the home. Crews worked to establish a defensive attack for personal safety. No injuries...
Comments / 0