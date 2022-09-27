ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Metro Council debates on how to spend $50M for homeless crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper continues to make his push for $50 million dollars to try and address Nashville's homeless crisis. This morning his plan is getting some major push back from members of the Metro Council. Some council members say the plan lacks details. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

NFD: burning items outside threatens life and property damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — During the dry weather, fire risk is top of mind for the Nashville Fire Department (NFD). NFD wants to remind Davidson County residents that burning items outside is prohibited in Davidson County. NFD says that burning items outside is illegal and it also poses a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

NFD reports 2-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Road

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Road Thursday night. The fire burned in a condominium complex with nine units. NFD says that no injuries have been reported and residents of the building are displaced. Officials are working to determine...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police investigating after NFD pulls body out of the Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department report that an investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Cumberland River Friday morning. Police say that a report was called in about a body in the water at 1st Avenue North and the railroad overpass. Metro...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville's Community Oversight Board filling three seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Community Oversight Board is putting out the call for new members. The 11 member board that brings accountability to the Metro Police department will have several openings soon. Three positions will be opening up in January on Nashville's Community Oversight Board. The term will...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Montgomery County seeking nominations for Volunteer Star Awards

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Montgomery County is seeking outstanding local volunteers to be nominated for the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards (GVSA). The awards will be given both adults and youth who are committed to community service. GVSA promotes the importance of volunteering by recognizing those who are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

One person critical in Williamson County rollover accident

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a rollover accident Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. near South Berry's Chapel and Hillsboro Road. Authorities say one person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County needs to hire 9 Student Resource Officers

RUTHERFORD COUNTY Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's office is looking for nine school resource officers right now. So who is covering the gap? FOX 17 News Justin McFarland is here with an explanation. School safety is a huge priority for many parents. Rutherford County is trying to...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Minor injuries reported after helicopter accident at John Tune Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was injured in a helicopter accident at John C. Tune Airport Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Nashville International Airport tells FOX 17 News there was one person on board at the time of the incident. Their injuries are not life threatening. The Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Woman dies in Hendersonville house fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after a house fire in Hendersonville on Wednesday. The Hendersonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to a home at 213 Harbor Drive for a residential fire at 2;09 p.m. on Wednesday. HFD says that crews were aware of a possible...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

CFR: Abandoned home in Clarksville burns Tuesday

Clarksville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Zachary Drive Tuesday. Units from multiple stations responded and fought back flames. Firefighters say that the roof collapsed while firefighters fought the fire from outside the home. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

CMA pledges $100K to support mental health services in honor of Naomi Judd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Country Music Association (CMA) once again steps forward to support one of challenges facing the music business: mental heath. CMA has pledged $100,000 to Music Health Alliance (MHA) to further support its critical work to provide music industry professionals with essential mental health services.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

NFD battles flames on Mercomatic Court

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire was reported early Thursday on Mercomatic Court. The Nashville Fire Department is on scene working to extinguish the flames. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived to the home. Crews worked to establish a defensive attack for personal safety. No injuries...
NASHVILLE, TN

