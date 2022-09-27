ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her

It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
The Super Parent’s 5-Step Feel-Better Bedtime Routine For A Kiddo With A Cold

The common cold is called “common” for a reason, but every parent knows that the minute your kid gets sick, life is anything but. When you’re scrambling to reschedule work meetings so you can stay home, managing (or, let’s face it — totally ignoring) remote schoolwork, and, of course, suddenly dealing with sleep problems in kids who haven’t kept you up at night since they were in diapers, it’s enough to make even the most together mom lose her exhausted mind.
AJ McLean ‘taken aback’ by daughter’s name change: ‘She’ll always be Ava to me’

AJ McLean admits he was “a little taken aback” by his daughter’s decision to change her name, but he still gave the 9-year-old his full support. The Backstreet Boys member said in a recent “Today” show interview that his initial reaction to his child’s choice to go by Elliott instead of her birth name, Ava, was, “Well, this is new.” He continued, “But I support my kids in whatever they want to do. So now Elliott is Elliott.”  McClean, 44, noted that he and his wife, Rochelle McLean, have yet to legally change their eldest child’s moniker. “I don’t know if that is going...
Maisie Williams Recalls "Traumatic" Relationship With Her Dad

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams found success before she was even a teenager. The actress landed the infamous role of Arya Stark on the smash HBO hit when she was just eleven years old. That kind of pressure and stardom at such a young age could be a recipe of disaster, but Williams has shown the world that it only made her stronger.
