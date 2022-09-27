Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
musictimes.com
Meghan Trainor Compares Son to a 'Serial Killer,' Shares Being Blamed For Child's NICU Stay
Meghan Trainor claims the nurses who cared for her and her kid at the time of his admittance to the neonatal intensive care unit intimated that she was to blame for it. In this interview, she also likened her son to a serial killer, considering he did not cry as much when he was born.
Meet another internet sensation, the black couple who gave birth to a white baby
"One of the weirdest cases is come up of the black couple who gave birth to a white baby." The couple was black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. The newborn baby did not look like Ben, Angela Ihegboro (Father), or their other two children.
"Well, I wanted a baby" Woman shocked after realizing boyfriend baby trapped her
Being pregnant can be difficult due to fluctuating hormone levels, constant inconvenience and fatigue, and more. The experience could be worse for women who are studying while they are pregnant.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Brit dies of sepsis alone on holiday to celebrate his anniversary after hospital stops wife visiting him on deathbed
A BRIT man has died of sepsis alone on a holiday celebrating his anniversary after the hospital stopped his wife visiting him on his deathbed. Daniel Bowman, 32, and his wife Kelly had been happily celebrating their third year of marriage in Bulgaria when he was struck down with sepsis earlier this month.
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her
It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
Mother-in-Law Refuses to Feed New Mom of 5-Week-Old Baby
How important is it to treat your in-laws with respect?. While a person chooses their partner when they get married, the thing that they don't get to have a choice in is all the family members that come along from their partner's side.
MedicalXpress
Why is newborn baby skin-to-skin contact with dads and non-birthing parents important? What the science says
Soon after a baby is born, it's getting more common these days for the father or non-birthing parent to be encouraged to put the newborn directly on their chest. This skin-to-skin contact is often termed "kangaroo care," as it mimics the way kangaroos provide warmth and security to babies. Mothers...
My husband refuses to be in the delivery room with me while I give birth – his reasons are ridiculous
AS we're sure all mums will agree, going into labour can be a terrifying and overwhelming experience. So it goes without saying that most women obviously want a loved one by their side for some much-needed support throughout it all... right?. Well one mum-to-be is currently faced with the prospect...
Woman wants pregnant sister-in-law to babysit her kids during maternity leave
Post delivery is when the couple learns how to care for their baby and function as a family. During this time period, the mother needs to pay attention to her body for its smooth recovery.
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
Someecards
Daughter calls out mom for making her share everything with her step-sister.
On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to make her daughter share everything she has with her step-sister. AITA for making my daughter share her presents with my stepdaughter?. Two moms are better than one!. I (40f) was...
msn.com
Dad Enlists Help Of Toddler to Propose to Mom On a Dock and It Goes Horribly Wrong
Including kids in a marriage proposal is such a sweet thing to do, but there's no doubt it presents new challenges that might not come up with otherwise. After all, children are unpredictable... and that means that sometimes, big moments like these can go wrong. And in the case of...
The Super Parent’s 5-Step Feel-Better Bedtime Routine For A Kiddo With A Cold
The common cold is called “common” for a reason, but every parent knows that the minute your kid gets sick, life is anything but. When you’re scrambling to reschedule work meetings so you can stay home, managing (or, let’s face it — totally ignoring) remote schoolwork, and, of course, suddenly dealing with sleep problems in kids who haven’t kept you up at night since they were in diapers, it’s enough to make even the most together mom lose her exhausted mind.
AJ McLean ‘taken aback’ by daughter’s name change: ‘She’ll always be Ava to me’
AJ McLean admits he was “a little taken aback” by his daughter’s decision to change her name, but he still gave the 9-year-old his full support. The Backstreet Boys member said in a recent “Today” show interview that his initial reaction to his child’s choice to go by Elliott instead of her birth name, Ava, was, “Well, this is new.” He continued, “But I support my kids in whatever they want to do. So now Elliott is Elliott.” McClean, 44, noted that he and his wife, Rochelle McLean, have yet to legally change their eldest child’s moniker. “I don’t know if that is going...
Maisie Williams Recalls "Traumatic" Relationship With Her Dad
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams found success before she was even a teenager. The actress landed the infamous role of Arya Stark on the smash HBO hit when she was just eleven years old. That kind of pressure and stardom at such a young age could be a recipe of disaster, but Williams has shown the world that it only made her stronger.
Scary Mommy
