Matt Gaetz Votes Against Disaster Relief Days After Hurricane Ian Hits
Only 10 Republicans voted in favor of the bill.
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday that would avert a partial government shutdown when the current fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia’s brutal invasion. The...
Capitol riot jury picked for 1st seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury was selected Thursday in the seditious conspiracy case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates in the highest profile prosecution stemming from the Capitol riot to reach a trial. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was chosen...
Treasury moves forward with database on corporate ownership
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of millions of small U.S. companies will be required to provide the government with details on their owners and others who benefit from them under a regulation finalized Thursday that’s intended to peel back the layers of ownership that can hide unlawfully obtained assets.
