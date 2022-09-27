ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

inforney.com

Jurors watch interrogation videos after arrest of Taylor Parker

NEW BOSTON, Texas – As the Taylor Parker fetal abduction and murder trial continued Wednesday, jurors watched videos taken after her arrest that prosecutors said showed disparity in her stories. A Texas Ranger who conducted those interviews, a doctor who treated the victim and a DNA expert took the...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texarkana PD arrest 24-year-old suspected of manslaughter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter. According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports […]
TEXARKANA, TX
inforney.com

Taylor Parker’s former boyfriend says her lies were believable

NEW BOSTON, Texas – The former boyfriend of a woman on trial for killing a woman and her unborn child said her many stories were believable because she backed them up. But he now knows her information, including a claim she was pregnant, was faked. Wade Griffin was the...
NEW BOSTON, TX
txktoday.com

Man Charged with Manslaughter in Wreck that Killed Man on Bicycle

Texarkana, Texas Police have arrested 24 year old Cole Arendt for Manslaughter. Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on August 30th, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. After hitting the truck, Arendt’s car left the roadway and struck 20 year old Joshua Simpson, who was on his bicycle in the Roadrunner parking lot. The Camaro then continued forward and hit a Chevrolet Silverado, before finally coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.
TEXARKANA, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas student detained after allegedly making ‘serious threats to several students’

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) issued a statement Tuesday informing student families that they investigated reports of a serious threat against students. According to the statement, on Monday evening, administration was informed that a serious threat was made to several students. The next morning, the student was searched […]
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Deputy Hits Mother Load

During a routine traffic stop, Cass County Sheriff’s Office discovered over $116,000 in cash. A deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the vehicle noticed the smell of marijuana. He suspected money laundering because they were in a rental with dark, tinted windows applied from the outside and not knowing exactly where they were coming from or going. He found three backpacks with $2,000 bundled with rubber bands and a counting machine. All three occupants were arrested and charged with money laundering.
CASS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Woman Missing

Authorities throughout the area are searching for a Cass County woman who’s been missing for more than a week. Sixty-four-year-old Kathleen Spanel was last seen Sept. 18 in Atlanta wearing jeans, a purple shirt and tennis shoes. Officials say she is “very weak and frail.”
CASS COUNTY, TX
hopeprescott.com

Grass Fire at Greenwood and Lincoln

The Hope Fire Department was called to a grass fire on a vacant lot at Greenwood and Lincoln Wednesday around 11:15am. The fire was quickly extinguished. Residents are reminded Hempstead County is under a burn ban due to dry conditions.
HOPE, AR

