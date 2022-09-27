Read full article on original website
Lorraine
3d ago
They're not going to say a word, the ridiculous code of the hood will stop them from doing that. Detectives will have to the work on their own.
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
Man found safe after kidnapping in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man is safe after police say he was kidnapped from his home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of Cobra Drive, where a home invasion and kidnapping were reported. Police said Joshua...
cbs17
Man arrested after Fayetteville home invasion, kidnapping
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a home invasion and kidnapping in Fayetteville, according to police. This happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Cobra Drive. Police said their initial investigation found that Joshua Dashawn Smith, 35, broke into the home and forced...
cbs17
Hoke County man accused of firing gun into occupied car, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County man accused of firing a gun into a car is in custody, authorities say. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Glenn Cummings Jr. faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle.
North Carolina Sheriff Accused of Calling His Own Deputies ‘Black Bastards’
A North Carolina sheriff was allegedly caught on tape saying, “I’m sick of these Black bastards,” vowing to “clean house and be done with it,” according to local reports. Now the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is probing possible obstruction of justice violations by Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene and individuals under his supervision, AL.com reports. Greene is alleged to have made the offensive comments in 2019 during a dispute over the election that installed him in office. The target of his ire was a group of Black deputies whom he thought remained loyal to Greene’s predecessor, Lewis Hatcher, who is Black. In a statement posted to his official Facebook page, Greene, a Republican, disputed the account, insisting, “I adamantly deny any racial intent or actions on my part,” and accusing his current Democratic rival of leaking the recording “to further incite racial division.” (He also said he didn’t recall the conversation, in an interview with NBC affiliate WECT.)Read it at AL.com
cbs17
Man wanted for first-degree murder in Monday’s Fayetteville homicide, deputies confirm
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – After looking to question three men on Tuesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has officially obtained warrants to charge one of those in question with first-degree murder in a homicide case from Monday. Deputies are currently searching for Jamal Anthony Robinson who is wanted...
cbs17
Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
Fayetteville man involved in deadly Randolph County I-85 crash, troopers say
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say a Fayetteville man was involved in a deadly crash Thursday morning in Randolph County.
cbs17
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Parker Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Surles...
cbs17
Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
Fayetteville man sentenced for drug, gun charges
A Fayetteville man was sentenced for gun and drug charges in federal court on Tuesday, according to officials.
NC man’s death investigated by sheriff’s office, US ATF
The death of a Robeson County man is being investigated by county authorities and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins' office.
cbs17
2 NC juvenile girls rescued from man they met on dating app that lured them from home, police say
VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12 and 14-year-old girl were safely transported by police back to their homes after a man they met on a dating app picked them up from their home and took them to a park last week, police said. The Vass Police Department said it...
Goldsboro police investigating after four shot
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police said four people were shot Tuesday night. Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a report of a shooting. Police discovered four people had been shot. Three were found at the scene while a fourth person was taken to the […]
WITN
Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
WECT
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
Fayetteville, Cumberland County officials make special preparations for Hurricane Ian
First responders are making special preparations in Cumberland County and Fayetteville ahead of the severe weather coming Friday.
Raleigh police investigating death after body found on trail near Crabtree Valley Mall
Police have not stated a cause of death.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Police investigating armed robbery
Pinehurst Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. The police are searching for a male passenger of a blue Honda CR-V, said Pinehurst Police Department on social media. “As officers arrived in the area, the suspect...
cbs17
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
cbs17
1 person seriously injured after Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting on Wednesday night. Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police responded to the shots fired call in the 1100 block of Parker Street in Raleigh, south of Wade Avenue. Police said one female...
