Fayetteville, NC

Lorraine
3d ago

They're not going to say a word, the ridiculous code of the hood will stop them from doing that. Detectives will have to the work on their own.

WRAL News

Man found safe after kidnapping in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man is safe after police say he was kidnapped from his home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of Cobra Drive, where a home invasion and kidnapping were reported. Police said Joshua...
cbs17

Man arrested after Fayetteville home invasion, kidnapping

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a home invasion and kidnapping in Fayetteville, according to police. This happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Cobra Drive. Police said their initial investigation found that Joshua Dashawn Smith, 35, broke into the home and forced...
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Sheriff Accused of Calling His Own Deputies ‘Black Bastards’

A North Carolina sheriff was allegedly caught on tape saying, “I’m sick of these Black bastards,” vowing to “clean house and be done with it,” according to local reports. Now the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is probing possible obstruction of justice violations by Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene and individuals under his supervision, AL.com reports. Greene is alleged to have made the offensive comments in 2019 during a dispute over the election that installed him in office. The target of his ire was a group of Black deputies whom he thought remained loyal to Greene’s predecessor, Lewis Hatcher, who is Black. In a statement posted to his official Facebook page, Greene, a Republican, disputed the account, insisting, “I adamantly deny any racial intent or actions on my part,” and accusing his current Democratic rival of leaking the recording “to further incite racial division.” (He also said he didn’t recall the conversation, in an interview with NBC affiliate WECT.)Read it at AL.com
cbs17

Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
cbs17

UPDATE: 61-year-old woman killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Parker Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Surles...
cbs17

Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
WNCT

Goldsboro police investigating after four shot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police said four people were shot Tuesday night. Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a report of a shooting. Police discovered four people had been shot. Three were found at the scene while a fourth person was taken to the […]
WITN

Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police investigating armed robbery

Pinehurst Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. The police are searching for a male passenger of a blue Honda CR-V, said Pinehurst Police Department on social media. “As officers arrived in the area, the suspect...
cbs17

Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
cbs17

1 person seriously injured after Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting on Wednesday night. Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police responded to the shots fired call in the 1100 block of Parker Street in Raleigh, south of Wade Avenue. Police said one female...
