WBRE

Woman charged with embezzling $2M from former employer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a woman after investigators say she embezzled $2,000,000 from her former employer’s credit card. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Catherine Latoski, 52, of Exeter, was the director of accounting services for a Scranton-based for-profit educational institution. Investigators stated beginning in November 2016, until her termination in […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction

A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WBRE

36 charged, over $150K seized in tri-state drug roundup

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.” According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Meeting man among three charged by federal grand jury for distribution of controlled substances resulting in death

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on September 27th that Darryl Elliott, age 36, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Steven Pierro, age 34, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and Heather Carper, age 34, of Northumberland, Pennsylvania, were indicted on September 20, 2022, by a federal grand jury and charged with the distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport

LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
LEESPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Life sentence for Monroe County murderer

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading

READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
READING, PA
WBRE

Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown police defend video of arrest, activist criticizes it

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police say an officer did nothing wrong in an arrest video making the rounds on social media. The video – which appears to show a uniformed officer picking up and slamming a suspect on the ground, then kneeling on top of him near his neck – circulated on the social platform TikTok this week. It was recorded outside the Wawa store on Gordon Street in Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three charged for distributing narcotics that led to fatal overdose in Lewisburg

Scranton, Pa. — Three people were charged in federal court for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, including a fatal dose that killed a man in Lewisburg earlier this year. Darryl Elliott, 36, of Sunbury; Heather Carper, 34, of Northumberland; and Steven Pierro, 34, of Plymouth Meeting, are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to deliver narcotics. The charges were filed after state police, the FBI, and Sunbury Police...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Police: NY man flees down embankment during drug sting

MOOSIC BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from New York was arrested in Lackawanna County on Tuesday during the course of a drug distribution investigation. Lackawanna County detectives said they met with a confidential informant who said they would be able to purchase multiple controlled substances from a man named Rasheem Griffin, 49 from […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing

The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Murder for hire plot busted in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after investigators busted an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Luzerne County. According to the state Attorney General's Office, Fernidand Cuevas-Herida approached an undercover police officer earlier this month, saying he wanted three people killed. Officials say he provided a written plan...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

