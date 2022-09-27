Read full article on original website
Woman charged with embezzling $2M from former employer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a woman after investigators say she embezzled $2,000,000 from her former employer’s credit card. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Catherine Latoski, 52, of Exeter, was the director of accounting services for a Scranton-based for-profit educational institution. Investigators stated beginning in November 2016, until her termination in […]
PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction
A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
36 charged, over $150K seized in tri-state drug roundup
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.” According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation […]
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Meeting man among three charged by federal grand jury for distribution of controlled substances resulting in death
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on September 27th that Darryl Elliott, age 36, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Steven Pierro, age 34, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and Heather Carper, age 34, of Northumberland, Pennsylvania, were indicted on September 20, 2022, by a federal grand jury and charged with the distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport
LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
Life sentence for Monroe County murderer
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading
READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
Philly man admits to ring that trafficked cocaine to Atlantic County from Puerto Rico
A manager for a drug-trafficking ring that purchased more than 100 kilograms of cocaine in Puerto Rico and shipped it to Atlantic County and other areas pleaded guilty in Camden Federal Court. Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn to a charge of...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
wlvr.org
Allentown police defend video of arrest, activist criticizes it
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police say an officer did nothing wrong in an arrest video making the rounds on social media. The video – which appears to show a uniformed officer picking up and slamming a suspect on the ground, then kneeling on top of him near his neck – circulated on the social platform TikTok this week. It was recorded outside the Wawa store on Gordon Street in Allentown.
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged with stealing 2 vodka shooters from Hackettstown liquor store
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 61-year-old Hackettstown woman has been charged for allegedly stealing two vodka shooters from a liquor store. On September 27, at around 9:29 a.m., police responded to ShopRite Wines & Spirits, located at 80 Main St, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Through a...
14 officers, including top official, indicted over violent attack, coverup at Edna Mahan women’s prison
Fourteen former officers, including the acting administrator, at New Jersey’s lone women’s prison were indicted Tuesday on charges they assaulted inmates during a “forced extraction” in a high-security wing of the prison last year. Grand jurors handed up indictments against all of the accused officers involved...
14 officers indicted after inmates beaten at NJ women’s prison
TRENTON – Fourteen correctional police officers have been indicted in connection with the early 2021 incident at New Jersey’s women’s prison in which two inmates were severely injured in beatings while being forcibly removed from their cells. The 14 officers, including the then-leader at the Edna Mahan...
Three charged for distributing narcotics that led to fatal overdose in Lewisburg
Scranton, Pa. — Three people were charged in federal court for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, including a fatal dose that killed a man in Lewisburg earlier this year. Darryl Elliott, 36, of Sunbury; Heather Carper, 34, of Northumberland; and Steven Pierro, 34, of Plymouth Meeting, are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to deliver narcotics. The charges were filed after state police, the FBI, and Sunbury Police...
Police: NY man flees down embankment during drug sting
MOOSIC BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from New York was arrested in Lackawanna County on Tuesday during the course of a drug distribution investigation. Lackawanna County detectives said they met with a confidential informant who said they would be able to purchase multiple controlled substances from a man named Rasheem Griffin, 49 from […]
Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing
The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
Murder for hire plot busted in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after investigators busted an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Luzerne County. According to the state Attorney General's Office, Fernidand Cuevas-Herida approached an undercover police officer earlier this month, saying he wanted three people killed. Officials say he provided a written plan...
LehighValleyLive.com
