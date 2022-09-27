Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Impacts Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian is making a second landfall today in South Carolina and will bring rain to parts of the region for the weekend. The potential for heavy rain is there for far eastern Kentucky. Much of the rain action is confined to the east with maybe...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian’s rains arrive for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rains will finally reach the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Saturday. I think some of you will see the first rain later tonight. Places like Pike, Letcher, and Martin Counties will be the first in the state to see those tropical rains fill the skies. This is going to be an interesting setup. Forecasting the exact location of the western edge is a challenge. I think it gets all the way to Lexington but we won’t see the steady flow of rain like places in eastern Kentucky. The takeaway from this should be that it will rain for a small amount of time around the city. If you travel to the east and you’ll experience a soggier setup as rain stays pretty steady on Saturday.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
WATCH | Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear. Right inside the new Academy Sport and Outdoors, an excited group of young athletes is getting ready to fill their shopping carts. WATCH | Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. Updated: 6 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Woman who helped after EKY flooding shares similar experiences in Ian’s aftermath
FLORIDA (WKYT) - As Hurricane Ian lashes parts of South Carolina, people in southwest Florida are beginning to pick up the pieces from the storm. Ian hit the Fort Myers area Wednesday afternoon as a borderline category five storm. Pike County, Ky. native Melissa Ratliff rode out the hurricane in...
WKYT 27
Ky. native ‘one of the lucky ones’ after Hurricane Ian causes catastrophic damage in Florida
AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WKYT) - A Mount Sterling, Ky. native is assessing the damage to his Florida home in the wake of Hurricane Ian. We told you earlier this week that Jeffrey Reeves was riding out his first hurricane in the Tampa area. Reeves is originally from Mount Sterling and he...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Utilities sends crews to help with repairs in Hurricane Ian’s wake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Utilities is sending crews south to help with repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ian. KU and LG&E are sending more than 200 employees and contractors to assist utility partners in Florida and Georgia with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The crews...
WKYT 27
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Ky. officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders say there’s another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction. Governor Beshear and others announced the formation of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse. Kentucky has had staggering overdose numbers...
WKYT 27
WKYT marks 65 years serving Kentucky viewers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was 65 years ago Friday that the television station which would become the home of the beloved WKYT call letters first signed on the air. Just days before the Soviet Union launched Sputnik One triggering the “space race,” new independent television station WKXP went on the air in Lexington on September 30, 1957.
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
WKYT 27
Ky. health care industry facing ‘unsustainable level of staffing shortages’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The health care industry is dealing with what they’re calling an unsustainable level of staffing shortages. The Kentucky Hospital Association says there are more than 13,000 vacancies across the state, with half of those being nursing positions. “One of the biggest areas of concern is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) -- As Hurricane Ian targets Georgia and the Carolinas, people in Florida are facing the trying task of recovering. We continue to hear from Kentuckians who are now in Florida and chose to ride out the storm. “It’s devastating,” said Caroline Clay. Clay, an eastern...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast : All Eyes On Hurricane Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many folks are woke up to frost on the pumpkins this morning as temps dip well into the 30s. This is part of a very chilly final week of September that’s also bringing a major hurricane hit to Florida. Hurricane Ian may even impact our weather by the weekend.
WKYT 27
Some Kentuckians stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FLORIDA (WKYT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it pounds Florida’s gulf coast. It made landfall Wednesday afternoon as the storm flirted with Category 5 status. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and flooding. All are major concerns for those who stayed in Florida to ride out Ian’s wrath.
WKYT 27
Kentucky recoups $15 million from previous administration’s mill investment, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Commonwealth has secured the return of former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s $15 million investment in an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized, officials with the Governor’s office released in a statement Thursday. The governor also said...
WKYT 27
Medical marijuana committee reports support in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says an advisory committee set up this year by the governor reported that many Kentucky adults favor legalizing marijuana for medical purposes. The Democratic governor formed the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee after a bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the...
WKYT 27
KY lawmaker introduces bill to help at-risk adults voluntarily block themselves from buying firearms
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide would be able to voluntarily remove their ability to buy or possess firearms under legislation that state Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville announced Wednesday. “Tragically, the suicide rate in Kentucky is much higher than the national...
WKYT 27
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
WKYT 27
Former State Sen. C.B. Embry passes at the age of 81
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky State Sen. and Rep. C.B. Embry has died at the age of 81. Embry had formally submitted his resignation from the Kentucky General Assembly this week. Auditor of Kentucky Mike Harmon issued the following statement Friday morning:. “I’m saddened to learn of the passing...
Comments / 0