Flathead County, MT

Comments / 3

Flathead Beacon

Take it Up With the Bishop

1:06 a.m. A store clerk thought it was suspicious when a man tried to pay for a donut with his girlfriend’s debit card. He returned to pay for his treat in cash. 3:46 a.m. Someone called the police, yelled “don’t shoot me,” and hung up the phone.
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls Man Sentenced in Evergreen Shooting

A 23-year-old Columbia Falls man convicted of fatally shooting a 42-year-old man in Evergreen last January has been sentenced to 35 years in the Montana State Prison after pleading guilty this summer to a felony count of mitigated deliberate homicide. Tanner Doyle White entered a plea deal in July after...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Teen in custody after report of shots heard on northwest side of Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement in Kalispell has a teenager in custody after a report of shots heard on the northwest side of town. Around 7:15 pm Saturday, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a business for the report. An initial investigation found shots were fired involving a domestic-related incident...
KALISPELL, MT
newstalkkgvo.com

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Raise a Glass

Just a minute and twenty seconds into his first steinholding competition at the Great Northwest Oktoberfest in Whitefish, Louisiana native Chip Voelker was confused. Holding a stein filled with stale beer aloft in his right hand, Voelker, with a little bit of colorful language mixed in, told the emcee he didn’t understand some of the behavior the competition requires. His wife had signed him up for it.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winding Down the Season

As our short growing season winds down, late produce keeps the canning kettle bubbling and fills the freezer. I’ve been pickling, fermenting, freezing, canning and dehydrating fruit and vegetables all summer, but the pace picks up as the threat of a hard frost approaches. If you haven’t yet saved the food you want to eat all winter, now’s the time.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

