Celebrating Youth Achievement For 4-H Week
Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Agents utilized their regular report to Hopkins County Commissioners Court to celebrate youth achievement in anticipation of the upcoming National 4-H Week, and noted some upcoming 4-H and Extension activities. Johanna Hicks, family and community health agent, and Mario Villarino, agriculture and natural resources agent, gave...
Hopkins County To Observe Beef Day This Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Downtown Sulphur Springs will smell like a steak house tomorrow, thanks to the efforts of the 30 grilling teams competing for the cash prize and bragging rights during the 2022 NETBIO Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup, which kicks off at noon. The Ribeye Roundup, held the first Saturday in...
Hicks Recognized With National Master Volunteer Excellence In Programming Award
The National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences meets annually to conduct professional development, networking, and recognition for Extension Agents. The 2022 conference was held in Raleigh, North Carolina September 11-16. Over 750 Extension family and consumer sciences professionals and administrators from across the nation attended the conference. Johanna...
McKenzies Donate Painting To Courthouse
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Friday morning offered appreciation to Mickey and Barbara McKenzie for the painting they donated to Hopkins County Courthouse. Hopkins County Veterans Services Officer Danny Davis explained the painting was created by Josey Butler, who worked from a stage from beginning to end of last year’s Hopkins County Freedom Ball, then auctioned off. The McKenzies purchased the painting, which depicts 13 horses, representing the 13 service members killed by a single detonation of a bomb in Kabul when President Joe Biden ordered withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
ketr.org
Tire and wheel manufacturer announces plans for Paris facility
In Lamar County, the Paris Economic Development Corporation has announced that a tire and wheel manufacturer has plans to build a production facility at the city’s Northwest Industrial Park. The Paris News reports Lionshead Speciality Tire & Wheel plans to build a $20 million facility on a 20-acre site. The company expects to bring about 40 new jobs to the area over the next five years. Lionshead has headquarters in Goshen, Indiana, with production facilities in six states.
Last Call For Free Mammography Clinic
Sulphur Springs, Texas – Due to demand, additional appointments have been added to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. A few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over...
HCUW Shows Appreciation To Those With A History Of Helping Others
Hopkins County United Way showed appreciation Wednesday to those with “A History of Helping Others.” The Lead Donor/CEO Appreciation Luncheon, held Sept. 28 at The Venue, each year is the official kickoff of HCUW’s annual fundraiser. In Appreciation. “United Together” the community contributed $212,000 to the 2021-2022...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Stew Fest Registation
If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank on October 22. The night before, Bob Evans Foods will host activities at Buford Park. The Friday night festivities include the appetizer contest and a concert by Dubb and the Love Machines following the home football game. To register for a cooking site, go to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 from the sponsor to pay for ingredients.
The St James Fiesta and Auction to be Held October 8th
The annual St. James Fiesta and Auction will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs, Texas. A delicious Tex-Mex meal will be prepared by the Aguilar family. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children under 12. Meal service begins at 5:30pm. The Live Auction begins at 7:00pm. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, and much more.
easttexasradio.com
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
Tickets For 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival Now On Sale For $8 Each Or 4 For $28
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
10 Jailed On Felony Warrants Sept. 20-29, 2022
At least 10 people have been jailed on felony warrants from Sept. 20-29, 2022, including a man booked in for the second time this week, and a man wanted in the Dallas area on robbery and stolen vehicle charges, according to arrest reports. Dakota Shane Weir was arrested in the...
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
A Welding Student From Campbell in the Paris Junior College Welding Shop
Welding student Charles Duffey of Campbell, right, looks on as PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding instructor John Plemons inspects his “fillet welds” project, or joining two pieces together. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
Trading Post for September 28, 2022
Twin size brown, motorized, adjustable Hospital bed, with remote control, side rails with side rail pads and mattress may also be included, adjustable side table and 3 sets of brand new sheets, still in the boxes. 200 dollars…… Also a heavy duty hospital trapeze. 200 dollars. Looking for...
ketr.org
Greenville city council approves plat for proposed subdivision on south side
In Greenville, the city council has approved a proposed plat for a new subdivision on the south side of the city. However, the council postponed a final decision on a proposed $4.4 million agreement with the developers. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that about 150 people attended Tuesday’s regular meeting of the city council.
Memorial for Dwayne Grimes
A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
The North Texas Housing Market Is Down
A new Zillow report shows an ongoing downward shift in the housing market. The decrease might make it easier for future homeowners to find a home, but more difficult for sellers trying to move. AXIOS Dallas reported that real estate agents believe the shift is a attributed to a combination...
Meet & Greet Rally Hosted For Mike Collier, Democratic Candidate For Lt. Governor
A meet and greet rally was hosted Tuesday at Sulphur Springs Country Club for Mike Collier, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Democrats from Hopkins and surrounding counties attended, including Wood, Hunt, Lamar, Titus, Rains and Rockwall counties. One woman from Hunt County brought to the Sept. 27, 2022 rally a...
KLTV
Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Firefighters were called to a tire fire in the 2200 block of FM 2659 about three miles northeast of Hawkins. And the tires were still smoldering today. Nearby residents say they could see flames shooting above the trees. Lorraine and Robert Pedretti live...
