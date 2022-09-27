HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,176 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 29. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO