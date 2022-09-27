ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Sussex County man pleads guilty to burglary, theft charges

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary and theft charges, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Steven J. McGovern, 35, of Vernon Township pled guilty on September 28 to third-degree burglary and third-degree theft before the Honorable Judge N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
Man assaults, spits at officer in Somerset County

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A 24-year-old Virginia man has been charged after allegedly assaulting and spitting at police in Branchburg Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Friday, September 23, at around 11:47 p.m., police responded to a business for a report of a...
Morris County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has recently received multiple notifications from members of the public who have been a target of a phone scam. The phone calls are from the phone number 973-291-2679, and an individual identifying themselves as “Sgt. Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office,” authorities said.
Two men wanted for $10,800 credit card fraud at Hackettstown Speedway

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Two men are wanted for allegedly charging $10,800 on a fraudulent credit card at the Speedway gas station Monday, police said. The two men entered the Speedway gas station, located at 317 Main St, on September 26, at around 11:22 a.m. with twenty-four Visa prepaid gift cards and used a fraudulent credit card to have money put on those cards, police said.
Sussex County reports 306 new COVID-19 cases; 1 additional death

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, September 23 to Friday, September 30 there were 306 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 43,232 and total deaths is at 516:. Andover Borough-146 and 0...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,176 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 29. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 30, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
New Jersey Historic Trust grants include 10 Morris County sites

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – New Jersey Historic Trust this week approved nearly $15.8 million in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund to save and promote historic sites around New Jersey, including 10 historic sites in Morris County. The Morris County sites are recommended for a...
Warren County proclaims October as Disability Employment Awareness Month

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – October will be Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Warren County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed as they celebrated and recognized the capabilities and contributions of persons with a disability. “There are all levels of abilities,” Commissioner Director Jason J. Sarnoski said. “The county supports efforts...
Stray cat in Hunterdon County tests positive for rabies

EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a stray cat found in East Amwell Township tested positive for rabies. A friendly female black and brown tabby cat that had a litter approximately 4 weeks ago tested positive for...
Hunterdon County Division of Geographical Information Systems launches web mapping app Hunterdon Harvest

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County GIS Coordinator Patricia Leidner recently presented several updates from the GIS Division, including the collaborative development of Hunterdon Harvest, and several other newly created or updated web mapping applications at the County Commissioner Board meeting. The Division of GIS, established in 1998, creates...
Annual scarecrow, selfie contests return to Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Business Improvement District is holding their 10th Annual Scarecrow and Selfie contests. Hackettstown Business Improvement District businesses wishing to participate should create a scarecrow to be displayed outside their store. This year’s theme is “Celebrate your Business!-What are you all about?”
