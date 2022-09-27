Read full article on original website
Sussex County man pleads guilty to burglary, theft charges
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary and theft charges, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Steven J. McGovern, 35, of Vernon Township pled guilty on September 28 to third-degree burglary and third-degree theft before the Honorable Judge N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
Man assaults, spits at officer in Somerset County
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A 24-year-old Virginia man has been charged after allegedly assaulting and spitting at police in Branchburg Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Friday, September 23, at around 11:47 p.m., police responded to a business for a report of a...
Morris County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has recently received multiple notifications from members of the public who have been a target of a phone scam. The phone calls are from the phone number 973-291-2679, and an individual identifying themselves as “Sgt. Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office,” authorities said.
Hunterdon County Sheriff warns senior community about new sophisticated scams
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon Count Sheriff Fred W. Brown is warning the public about new and increasingly sophisticated scam campaigns that are targeting all members of the public. Sheriff Brown recently held an information session to nearly 90 seniors in Milford at St. Edward’s Church Parish Center about...
Woman charged with stealing 2 vodka shooters from Hackettstown liquor store
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 61-year-old Hackettstown woman has been charged for allegedly stealing two vodka shooters from a liquor store. On September 27, at around 9:29 a.m., police responded to ShopRite Wines & Spirits, located at 80 Main St, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Through a...
One hospitalized after 2 tractor-trailers collide on I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was hospitalized after a double tractor-trailer collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash occurred at 1:14 p.m. on I-78 eastbound at milepost 17.4 in Clinton Township, Slota siad.
Two men wanted for $10,800 credit card fraud at Hackettstown Speedway
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Two men are wanted for allegedly charging $10,800 on a fraudulent credit card at the Speedway gas station Monday, police said. The two men entered the Speedway gas station, located at 317 Main St, on September 26, at around 11:22 a.m. with twenty-four Visa prepaid gift cards and used a fraudulent credit card to have money put on those cards, police said.
Sussex County reports 306 new COVID-19 cases; 1 additional death
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, September 23 to Friday, September 30 there were 306 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 43,232 and total deaths is at 516:. Andover Borough-146 and 0...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,176 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 29. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Joseph Paravecchia promoted to first assistant prosecutor for Hunterdon County
FLEMNGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced the promotion of Joseph Paravecchia to First Assistant Prosecutor (FAP). FAP Paravecchia was sworn in on September 23 by the Honorable Angela Borkowski, J.S.C. at the Historic Courthouse in Flemington. Prior to his promotion, Paravecchia was...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 30, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
New Jersey Historic Trust grants include 10 Morris County sites
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – New Jersey Historic Trust this week approved nearly $15.8 million in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund to save and promote historic sites around New Jersey, including 10 historic sites in Morris County. The Morris County sites are recommended for a...
Warren County proclaims October as Disability Employment Awareness Month
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – October will be Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Warren County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed as they celebrated and recognized the capabilities and contributions of persons with a disability. “There are all levels of abilities,” Commissioner Director Jason J. Sarnoski said. “The county supports efforts...
102nd annual Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day and Parade to be held this Saturday
FRANKLIN BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – The 102nd Annual Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day and Parade will be hosted by Franklin Fire Department on Saturday, October 1and will step-off promptly at 1:00 p.m. The Franklin Fire Department was organized in the old store room of the New...
Stray cat in Hunterdon County tests positive for rabies
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a stray cat found in East Amwell Township tested positive for rabies. A friendly female black and brown tabby cat that had a litter approximately 4 weeks ago tested positive for...
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus first in region to have AI-driven ethos cancer treatment
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. “Ethos adaptive radiation therapy is a ground-breaking innovation in cancer treatment,”...
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
Hunterdon County Division of Geographical Information Systems launches web mapping app Hunterdon Harvest
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County GIS Coordinator Patricia Leidner recently presented several updates from the GIS Division, including the collaborative development of Hunterdon Harvest, and several other newly created or updated web mapping applications at the County Commissioner Board meeting. The Division of GIS, established in 1998, creates...
Annual scarecrow, selfie contests return to Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Business Improvement District is holding their 10th Annual Scarecrow and Selfie contests. Hackettstown Business Improvement District businesses wishing to participate should create a scarecrow to be displayed outside their store. This year’s theme is “Celebrate your Business!-What are you all about?”
