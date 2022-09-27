82 ZANAX Pills and over One (1) Ounce of Methamphetamine Taken Off of the Street. Scott County-On 9-23-2022 at approximately 1:38am, Deputy William Morris of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a one (1) vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Road and SR56 in Scottsburg. Upon arrival, Deputy Morris make contact with the driver, later identified as Sara Jo Cutshall, 43, of Scottsburg, Indiana who was still behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle. After completing the on-scene crash investigation, Deputy Morris placed Cutshall under arrest for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated, Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance (approximately 82 suspected ZANAX pills), and Possession of Paraphernalia. Deputy Morris transported Sara Jo Cutshall to the Scott County Jail for processing and subsequent incarceration once booked into the facility. Upon arrival at the jail, Jail Deputy Samantha Hobbs took custody of Sara Jo Cutshall for intake processing, where Deputy Hobbs located approximately 38.5 grams of suspected Methamphetamine concealed on Cutshall’s body. Prior to Deputy Hobbs locating the suspected Methamphetamine, Deputy Hobbs asked Sara Jo Cutshall if she had any illegal substances concealed on her person, which she denied. As a result of her attempt to bring the suspected illegal substance into the jail, Cutshall was also arrested for Trafficking with an Inmate in addition to Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 Grams, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. The investigative report has been referred to the Scott County Prosecutor where formal charging of Sara Jo Cutshall will be considered. Cutshall remains incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.

SCOTTSBURG, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO