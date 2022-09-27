Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Part of SR 162 reopens in Dubois County after crash with injuries
Part of State Road 162 in Dubois County, Indiana, was shut down on Wednesday after a crash with injuries. Around 2 p.m. CT, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office said that SR 162 was shut down south of the Bretzville Junction due to the crash. The sheriff's office said the area would be closed to drivers for an unknown amount of time.
985theriver.com
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on 7th St. Tuesday. Vigo Co. Central Dispatch said the call came in just before 7:00 pm. Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse said three people were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.
Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to officials from the Daviess County Sheriff’s […]
witzamfm.com
Police Investigating Motorcycle-Bus crash in Gibson County
Gibson Co.- Crews were called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Gibson County. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle said the accident occurred at State Road 64 and County Road 950, near Oakland City. Troopers are in route to assist in the investigation and reconstruction with the Gibson County Sheriff’s office.
14news.com
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27. Updated: 11 hours ago. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27.
witzamfm.com
Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft
Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
city-countyobserver.com
Death of a Dependent Arrest
Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
wevv.com
Evansville Fire Dept. battles massive house fire on Mulberry Street
Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch confirmed crews were called on scene to a residential house fire on the 1000 block of East Mulberry street Tuesday night. The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the fire started in the basement of the home before it...
wamwamfm.com
Communities Rallying For Student Injured in ATV Accident
The Loogootee community is rallying behind a local high school student who was badly injured in an ATV accident Saturday night. Landon Mathies suffered several broken bones and other injuries after the crash. The community held a prayer vigil last night at 8 p.m. at the high school baseball field....
953wiki.com
Traffic Crash Investigation by Scott County Deputy Leads to an Arrest of an Alleged Local Drug Dealer
82 ZANAX Pills and over One (1) Ounce of Methamphetamine Taken Off of the Street. Scott County-On 9-23-2022 at approximately 1:38am, Deputy William Morris of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a one (1) vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Road and SR56 in Scottsburg. Upon arrival, Deputy Morris make contact with the driver, later identified as Sara Jo Cutshall, 43, of Scottsburg, Indiana who was still behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle. After completing the on-scene crash investigation, Deputy Morris placed Cutshall under arrest for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated, Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance (approximately 82 suspected ZANAX pills), and Possession of Paraphernalia. Deputy Morris transported Sara Jo Cutshall to the Scott County Jail for processing and subsequent incarceration once booked into the facility. Upon arrival at the jail, Jail Deputy Samantha Hobbs took custody of Sara Jo Cutshall for intake processing, where Deputy Hobbs located approximately 38.5 grams of suspected Methamphetamine concealed on Cutshall’s body. Prior to Deputy Hobbs locating the suspected Methamphetamine, Deputy Hobbs asked Sara Jo Cutshall if she had any illegal substances concealed on her person, which she denied. As a result of her attempt to bring the suspected illegal substance into the jail, Cutshall was also arrested for Trafficking with an Inmate in addition to Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 Grams, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. The investigative report has been referred to the Scott County Prosecutor where formal charging of Sara Jo Cutshall will be considered. Cutshall remains incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.
wbiw.com
Former Sheriff Jerry Ross Sr. died on Monday
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Sheriff Jerry Allen Ross Sr., of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 26th. He was 78. Ross had been suffering from some health issues for some time. Ross retired from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was sheriff for...
vincennespbs.org
Road closed near Bloomfield
A road closure is scheduled to start Tuesday, September 27, in Greene County. US 231 is being shut down just north of I-69 about nine miles south of Bloomfield. The closure is so five pipes can be replaced under the road. INDOT says closures will occur during the daytime, and...
wslmradio.com
State Police Investigating Death of Petersburg Man
Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment. An autopsy was...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County commissioners vote to decrease the speed limits on select county roads
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance Tuesday morning to decrease the speed limit on select Lawrence County roads. The ordinance was passed after Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb and Sheriff Mike Branham conducted traffic investigations and submitted their recommendations to the commissioners for review. The ordinance establishes...
hancockclarion.com
Hawesville Mayor Charles King injured in altercation
Hawesville Mayor Charles M. King suffered various injuries after an altercation with Hawesville resident Roy D. Butler. The altercation happened at the Hancock County Career Center on September 19, 2022, after the public hearing concerning the proposed landfill for the county. The following information is from the arrest warrant—The defendant...
Silver Alert canceled after missing teen from southern Indiana found safe
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing 13-year-old boy from southern Indiana was found safe Monday morning. The Scottsburg City Police Department said Joseph Hanlin was last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. in Scottsburg, which is roughly 80 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.
985theriver.com
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
wbiw.com
Bridge work progressing on three bridges in Lawrence County
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners Tuesday morning, heard from Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb who reported work continues on Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek. The bridge will be closed until the scheduled work is completed in November. According to Webb, the work will consist of bearing...
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officer recognizes him for having suspended license
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was conducting routine patrols in the area of State Road 37 and 16th Street. As the deputy was passing Rever’s Food & Fuel he saw 55-year-old Billy Walker pull his 2001 blue...
Missing Cattle found by Sheriff’s Office
The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office found them!
