ABC7 Chicago
Slain New York City medic was stabbed more than a dozen times: Officials
The veteran emergency medical worker who was killed in Queens, New York was stabbed approximately 19 times in the chest in an apparently random attack, officials said. The news came as Lt. Alison Russo-Elling's colleagues grieved for her. Russo "was the mother hen of the station," colleagues said after bunting...
ABC7 Chicago
Ian downgrades to cyclone after South Carolina landfall; death toll at 33, rescues continue | LIVE
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 33 Friday afternoon, ABC News reports, as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV...
ABC7 Chicago
Biden says searches critical after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
President Joe Biden on Thursday visited FEMA headquarters in Washington as search and rescue efforts were underway in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Upon his arrival, Biden turned to FEMA personnel in the room and thanked them for their work during the historic storm. Early assessments offer a...
ABC7 Chicago
Hurricane Ian will come to be known as 'The Big One' for southwest Florida. Here's why.
Hurricane Ian developed into the monstrous, devastating storm that meteorologists predicted that it would be. Ian barreled into the southwest coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane before slowing to a crawl as it made its way across the peninsula, causing widespread destruction in its wake. The storm...
ABC7 Chicago
Electric vehicles 2022: New York becomes 2nd state to mandate zero-emissions vehicles by 2035
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State is aiming for zero emission vehicles by the year 2035. She directed the state Department of Environmental Conservation to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York state be zero-emission by 2035 on Thursday. That...
ABC7 Chicago
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after South Carolina landfall
GEORGETOWN, S.C. -- Hurricane Ian has made landfall again, after delivering a devastating impact to southwestern Florida and western Cuba earlier in the week. It was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone hours later. Ian made landfall as a Category 1 storm at 2:05 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina,...
ABC7 Chicago
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, was downgraded to a Category 2 at 9 p.m. Wednesday with winds down to 100 mph. Ian officially made landfall in Cayo Costa, Florida, around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The latest projected path shows it heading toward the North Carolina mountains Saturday.
ABC7 Chicago
Haunted Houses 2022 in Chicago, Illinois area: 13th Floor and more
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season. Admission $13-$15. Ticket sales in person. Hoppers Haunted House. Opens: Friday, Sept. 23. Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5. 11576 IL-2 Rockford, IL. Ticket sales in person.
