Democrats hope to break through in NW Missouri this November
Representatives or senators in all of northern Missouri. Assistant Missouri House Minority Leader, Rep. Richard. Brown of Kansas City, still sees opportunity, saying it is important for. Democrats to get out and talk with voters, even in the heavily Republican. districts of northwest Missouri. “Missouri is such a diversified state,”...
St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce calls bad job market a misconception
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has heard misconceptions about the job market in St. Joseph, but officials say those are unfounded. Chamber President and CEO Natalie Redmond says there is a number of good jobs in St. Joseph with an average wage of $52,754. “That actually compares, we’re seventh...
Precautionary Boil Advisory issued by Missouri American Water for St. Joseph
A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for St. Joseph area Missouri American Water customers. Missouri American Water issued a statement on Friday that said that customers might notice cloudy water, but that it is temporary. Customers who have signed up for emergency notifications should be notified about the advisory....
Savannah man preparing to compete at Special Olympics USA team trials
Charlie Phillips and his mother, Tina Schoonmaker, attended the Missouri Western football season opener on September 1 against Central Oklahoma at Spratt Stadium in St Joseph. Phillips and the Special Olympics Missouri flag football team were honored on the field prior to kickoff. The team competed against Special Olympics Kansas at Spratt Stadium during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp.
