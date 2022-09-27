Read full article on original website
Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska
We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News
Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
atozsports.com
Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
atozsports.com
Comments from Vols senior should ease a major concern that Tennessee fans had after Florida game
There’s been some concern from Tennessee Vols fans that the team will suffer a letdown against LSU after beating Florida this past weekend. Tennessee’s players certainly enjoyed the win. Some players have even posted content on social media that pokes fun at the Gators. UT’s players might be...
atozsports.com
Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan
Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
atozsports.com
Former Vols RB Arian Foster details his return to Tennessee and reveals if he enjoyed it
Former Tennessee Vols running back Arian Foster hasn’t been back to Knoxville many times since ending his collegiate playing career in 2008. Part of the reason is because in late 2013 Foster was vocal about receiving impermissible benefits during his time at Tennessee. Some fans felt like he was...
atozsports.com
National college football analyst throws some major shade at Tennessee after win over Florida
The Tennessee Vols are suddenly one of the “it teams” in college football after taking down the Florida Gators this past weekend. Tennessee is now 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in the nation. It’s the first time the Vols have been 4-0 since 2016. And it’s the program’s highest ranking since the 2006 season when Tennessee was ranked No. 7 at one point.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Casey Clausen gives his take on Josh Heupel and Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Casey Clausen might be one of the most underappreciated players in UT history. Clausen is the only Tennessee quarterback that’s beaten Florida twice — doing so in 2001 and 2003 (both times on the road, oddly enough). The former Vols quarterback, who lives in...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Deion Sanders talks potential Jackson State move to FBS
Deion Sanders says he'd like for Jackson State to jump to the next level 'when we're ready." The post Deion Sanders talks potential Jackson State move to FBS appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
atozsports.com
Where ESPN ranks Tennessee among the undefeated teams in college football
The Tennessee Vols are one of 21 college football teams that are still undefeated. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the remaining unbeaten teams in college football. And he has the Vols as the sixth-best undefeated team. From ESPN:. It’s still early, but Josh Heupel’s Vols have thus far...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
2025 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery impressed with two SEC schools as visits pick up
Findlay (Ohio) four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery spoke with On3 about two SEC schools he's interested in, as well as his visit schedule. He is a top-50 prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus.
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee
In a surprising scheduling turn of events, LSU’s Oct. 8 matchup against a Tennessee team that will likely rank in the top 10 will not get the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. Instead, the game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m., just the 15th ever morning kickoff at Tiger Stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum reveals he's 'fairly concerned' for one CFP favorite entering Week 5
Paul Finebaum revealed his concern level with Alabama heading into Week 5. Alabama is competing with the entire country for another College Football Playoff appearance. Alabama is coming off a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt and that could be the smoothest win for the Crimson Tide in a while. Alabama is...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
