Police: Man arrested for stealing car from victim he met through Facebook Marketplace

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Johns Island, South Carolina man was arrested by police after he was accused of carjacking a man he met through Facebook Marketplace.

The Charleston Police Department responded to Carolina Bay Drive and Savannah Highway at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of a vehicle catching on fire after crashing into a tree line.

Police were told by the owner of the vehicle that he met a man, later identified as Benjamin Gwinn-Tarr, 28, through Facebook Marketplace after selling him a Nintendo Switch gaming console.

During the exchange, the victim was handed an envelope from Gwinn-Tarr with $300 labeled on it, however, the victim noticed the money was fake, according to an incident report.

Gwinn-Tarr then fled the scene in his vehicle after the victim tried stopping him. The victim told authorities that he pursued Gwinn-Tarr in his vehicle “at an extremely high rate of speed” before Gwinn-Tarr lost control, slid off the road and crashed his car.

The victim then went over to Gwinn-Tarr’s vehicle to help him and she saw him crawling out of the vehicle. Then, the victim tried holding Gwinn-Tarr to the ground, but he broke free and ran into the victim’s vehicle and tried driving off, the report states.

The report continues by stating the victim “unsuccessfully attempted to pull the offender out of the vehicle as the offender drug him with the victim’s vehicle for approximately 20 yards.”

The victim’s vehicle was later discovered by police and Gwinn-Tarr was arrested.

Gwinn-Tarr is charged with strong arm robbery and forgery, Charleston County jail records show. He is currently held at Al Cannon Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

