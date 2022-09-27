Read full article on original website
LA Councilman O’Farrell Calls for Indigenous Land Acknowledgment Policy
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is seeking to create an official land acknowledgment policy for Los Angeles, introducing a motion Friday seeking to increase visibility with native and indigenous communities. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, called for the first council and commission meetings of each...
Memorial Set for Former Pasadena Councilman John J. Kennedy
Family, friends and former City Council colleagues will be among the hundreds expected to gather outside City Hall Friday evening to celebrate the life of John J. Kennedy, a longtime Pasadena councilman who died in office on July 21 at age 61. The celebration is being organized by the Kennedy...
Council Committee Backs End Date for LA’s COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium
A council committee recommended Wednesday that Los Angeles’ eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship end on Jan. 31, setting a potential end date for the moratorium established at the beginning of the pandemic to come before the full council. The council’s Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood...
LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Healthcare Workers to Come Before Voters
A measure that would raise the minimum wage of some healthcare workers in Los Angeles to $25 an hour will go before voters in 2024, with the City Council opting Friday to place a referendum petition on the ballot. The ordinance raising the health care minimum wage was the result...
Book Spotlights Effects of Violence on LA Residents
A new book that recounts the personal stories of a diverse group of Los Angeles residents whose lives have been directly affected by violence is now available, it was announced Friday. The L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture and the Office of Violence Prevention embarked on the project to...
LA Council Resolution Declares Saturday `Bad Bunny Day’ in City for Singer
City Councilman Kevin de Leon Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as “Bad Bunny Day” in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend. De LeÃ³n’s motion — noting Bad Bunny’s cultural impact to the Latino community across the city,...
International Travel at LAX Continues to Increase, More Than Doubles in August
International passenger traffic at Los Angeles International Airport in August nearly doubled compared to the same month last year, with more than 1.7 million international travelers passing through the gates, airport officials reported Friday. Overall, LAX has welcomed over 43 million passengers so far this year, also more than double...
Final Approval of Ban on Camps Along Santa Ana River Bottom Set for Tuesday
An ordinance making homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be adopted by the City Council Tuesday. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, has been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions,...
LAX Completes Final Pedestrian Bridge Structure for Automated People Mover
Los Angeles International Airport announced the completion of the final Automated People Mover pedestrian bridge structure over World Way Thursday, moving one step closer to connecting the Tom Bradley International Terminal with the future West Central Terminal Area station. The construction on the sixth and final bridge closed some roads...
Orange County Employee Charged with Threatening Spitzer
A 60-year-old Orange County employee accused of threatening Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and a county executive is seeking to have the Orange County District Attorney’s Office recused from his case, according to court records obtained Thursday. Danny Bruce Richards, who works as a senior civil engineer for...
Long Beach Home Health Care Placement Agencies Fined Nearly $2M
Two Long Beach-based home health care placement agencies were fined nearly $1.9 million for allegedly improperly misclassifying 66 home health workers as independent contractors, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office announced Wednesday. The labor agency cited Angel Connection Nursing Care and Angel Connection Nursing Services for wage theft violations, including...
OC Doc Pleads Guilty in MediCal Fraud Scheme
An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
Pasadena Police Drug Seizure Includes `Rainbow Fentanyl’ Pills
A recent drug investigation in Pasadena resulted in the seizure of more than 300,000 fentanyl pills, including a number of candy-colored tablets dubbed “rainbow fentanyl,” authorities said Friday. The seizure on Saturday included 328,000 fentanyl pills, two kilos of cocaine, a “ghost gun,” and several packages of brightly...
Heavily Armed, Drugged-up Nevada Duo Free on Bail After Trying to Enter a Home
A pair of allegedly drug-intoxicated and heavily armed Las Vegas residents suspected of trying to enter an elderly person’s Palm Desert home are free Thursday after posting bail. Jason Anthony Negron, 41, and Hope Elaine Etsitty, 46, were arrested Tuesday in the 74300 block of Xavier Court, said Lt....
La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plots
A federal grand jury Thursday charged a La Cañada Flintridge man who allegedly conspired with a San Fernando Valley resident to hire a hit man to kill two men involved in litigation against him. Arthur Raffy Aslanian, 53, is charged in a three-count federal indictment with one count of...
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run in South L.A.; Motorist Sought
A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Orange County. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, died about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified
A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend
A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
Man Arrested in Lynwood After Six-Hour Standoff
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
