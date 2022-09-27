Dallas ISD is home to thousands of students and staff members, and their safety is our top priority. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in May, the State of Texas, through the Texas School Safety Center and the Texas Education Agency, sent a list of required tasks for school districts across Texas to complete. Thanks to a collaborative effort, Dallas ISD completed and submitted all required safety audits before the state’s Sept. 9 deadline.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO