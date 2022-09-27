ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

K12@Dallas

After-school programs reach new heights

Dallas ISD has invested federal funds in accelerating learning to compensate for disruptions caused by COVID-19. It has also invested in after-school programs that give students a safe place to explore their interests, as participation in visual and performing arts, service and leadership, athletics, academics and other activities can accelerate their overall success and social and emotional well-being.
CI South ‘sneakerhead’ to compete at national entrepreneurship challenge

Alberto Arroyo, a Molina High junior and a student at Career Institute South, owns about 30 pairs of sneakers and has flipped as many in resale since taking interest as an eighth-grader. As part of a campuswide competition, the 17-year-old “sneakerhead” and hobbyist reseller developed a business idea to address...
Athletics’ Updates Clear Bag Guidelines, Safety Measures

Dallas ISD has revised its clear bag guidelines for all home athletics events to ensure the safety of participants, spectators, and event staff. Fans are encouraged to bring only clear bags into Dallas ISD stadiums. Permissible items include a clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bag not to exceed 12x6x12 inches or a resealable plastic storage bag, not to exceed one gallon. Small clutch purses and diaper bags are now prohibited at all Dallas ISD stadiums.
Two Dallas ISD schools selected for Exhibit of School Architecture

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) selected Jill Stone Elementary School at Vickery Meadow and Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School as projects for the 2022-23 Exhibit of School Architecture. TASA and TASB announced that 55 projects will be included in this exhibit of...
K12@Dallas

A new way to advance literacy in early learning

Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy student Clarissa Alejandre-Carrasco tried out her school’s brand new book vending machine on Tuesday, thanks to a generous donation from Atmos Energy to the Dallas Education Foundation. Sheena Morgan, Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy, is proud to support Dallas ISD students, “The...
Attendance for Credit program helps students attend class at least 90 percent of the time

Following Dallas ISD’s celebration of September Attendance Awareness Month, the Graduation, Recovery, Attendance/Advocacy and Dropout Intervention (GRA²D) department will begin sending school messenger notifications to parents/guardians if their student has missed excessive days of instruction since the start of the school year. The Attendance for Credit program, known...
Marsalis Mustangs return home

Principal Kimberly Richardson of Thomas L. Marsalis Elementary has been able to create a scenario that is every principal’s dream. As of the 2022-2023 school year, Richardson has been able to bring in not just one or two, but four former Mustang students to her teaching staff. “This is...
Dallas ISD partnerships help supply students and communities

Dallas ISD’s Partnerships and Volunteer Services team has been working vigorously to secure donations and ensure that the district’s partners help uplift our students and community. “Dallas ISD is fortunate to have the support of a wide variety of agencies, individuals, businesses – public and private, higher education...
Making memorable moments in Mount Auburn’s new science lab

Luis Covarrubias, a Mount Auburn STEAM Academy fifth grade science teacher, is dedicated to making memorable moments with his students through hands-on labs and activities, something he can now pursue better thanks to the school’s brand new science lab. Mount Auburn received a $20,000 grant from the East Dallas...
K12@Dallas

It’s OK not to be OK

National Suicide Prevention Month is recognized during September to raise awareness and support for those who are struggling. Because the safety and well-being of students and staff is Dallas ISD’s top priority, departments and schools across the district are working together to encourage everyone to watch for warning signs and intervene as needed.
Dallas ISD Police and campus safety coordinators complete safety audits across the district

Dallas ISD is home to thousands of students and staff members, and their safety is our top priority. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in May, the State of Texas, through the Texas School Safety Center and the Texas Education Agency, sent a list of required tasks for school districts across Texas to complete. Thanks to a collaborative effort, Dallas ISD completed and submitted all required safety audits before the state’s Sept. 9 deadline.
Hispanic Heritage Profile: Elba Munoz celebrates Mexican artisans

On Tyler Street in Dallas’ Bishop Arts neighborhood sits a little store chock full of cultural nostalgia for Mexico. From leather goods to pottery, houseware, clothing, and jewelry, Heritage Collective DFW aims to elevate Mexican artisans. The store is owned and operated by the family of Elba Munoz, who – in her day job – is a longtime administrative assistant in Dallas ISD.
Celebrating Attendance Awareness Month: Show Up! Attendance Matters

Dallas ISD is celebrating Attendance Awareness Month during September to promote strong, consistent attendance habits that will set students up for success at all grade levels. The theme for the 2022-2023 school year is “Show up! Attendance Matters.” Parent Services has coordinated several exciting competitions and activities for students and staff to help build routines, increase engagement, provide access to resources and support learning.
