mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run in South L.A.; Motorist Sought
A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in San Gabriel Valley After Leading Authorities on Pursuit
A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to stop the Dodge Durango just before 5:55 p.m. in East L.A. after running the vehicle’s license plates and discovering it was stolen, but the driver refused to yield and fled from authorities.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Left Woman Severely Injured in Sun Valley
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run dump truck driver who left a 47-year-old woman severely injured in Sun Valley. The suspect vehicle — described as a large red dump truck — was southbound on Lankershim Boulevard about 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday when the driver made a turn onto Kewen Avenue and struck the woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Lynwood After Six-Hour Standoff
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase
Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police and said she was...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified
A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
mynewsla.com
Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC
A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff’s officials said Friday. Margarita Luna, who was 44, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday and was pronounced dead Thursday, sheriff’s officials said. She was booked into jail on Sept. 11 by Costa Mesa police for grand theft, deputies said.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Michael Saida, 64, of...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pomona; Motorist Sought
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the motorist, authorities said Wednesday. The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The victim, described only as...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Wounded in Torrance; Investigation Underway
A man was shot and wounded in Torrance, and an investigation was underway Thursday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Torrance Boulevard about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired, said Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary. “Upon arrival, officers found shell casings and were informed one...
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect Arrested in Rapper PnB Rock’s Killing
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was located and arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was booked in Las Vegas and is pending extradition to Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Stabbed in South Los Angeles
Two people are hospitalized Wednesday after stabbing each other during an altercation in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Southwest Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street and located a man and a woman, both suffering from stab wounds, according to reports from the scene.
newsantaana.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Three
A man who was convicted of murdering three men and wounding four other people in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance while he was on parole was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole. Jurors found Reginald Leander Wallace, now 51,...
mynewsla.com
`Blue Cloth Bandit’ Arrested in Series of More than Five Dozen Armed Robberies
A man dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody Wednesday, police said. Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie, 29, of Quartz Hill...
mynewsla.com
Convicted Arsonist Charged with Setting Fire in Garden Grove
A convicted arsonist was charged Friday with setting a fire at the Harbor Motel in Garden Grove. Alexis Alan Avila, 22, was charged with a count of arson of an inhabited structure and two counts of arson of property, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for arson with a prior conviction.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Looking for Woman Missing from Sylmar
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Sylmar in July. Janethy M. Perez, 36, was last seen on the afternoon of July 15 in the 14000 block of Olive View Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
onscene.tv
Tesla Crash Sends Two to Hospital | Anaheim
09.28.2022 | 1:00 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police Department responded for a two vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a Tesla and a second car. According to witnesses on scene, the Tesla ran a red light and hit the...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Charged in Santa Ana Stabbing Death
A 38-year old parolee has been charged murdering a homeless man in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday. Physical evidence linked Robert Rodriguez Jr. to the scene of the stabbing, according to the Santa Ana Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge against Rodriguez on Monday.
