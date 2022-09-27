Hurricane Ian expected to intensify as hurricane, storm surge warnings are issued for Florida

The National Hurricane Center reported hurricane-force winds from Hurricane Ian are approaching the western coast of Florida near Sanibel Island. The center of the storm is about 60 miles west of Naples.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 155 mph, making it a very strong Category 4 storm.

Ian is moving to the north-northeast at 10 mph.

Catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet above ground level, along with destructive waves, are expected somewhere along the southwest Florida coastline from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor.

Where is Hurricane Ian now?

Location : 67 miles southwest of Fort Myers

Maximum sustained winds: 155 mph

Movement : north-northeast at 10 mph

Hurricane and storm surge warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Suwannee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas

Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River

St. Johns River

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Indian Pass to the Anclote River

All of the Florida Keys

Flamingo to South Santee River

Flamingo to Chokoloskee

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to east of Big Pine Key

Florida Bay

Mouth of St. Mary's River to South Santee River

Track Hurricane Ian's path to landfall

Hurricane Ian spaghetti models

