LAUSD agrees in settlement to not appeal ruling in challenge to student COVID vaccine mandate
The Los Angeles Unified School District has agreed not to appeal a ruling challenging its student vaccine mandate.
Judge denies expedited trial date for siblings of slain boy
LOS ANGELES – The siblings of a 4-year-old Palmdale boy whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning — but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents — are not entitled to an expedited trial date for their wrongful death suit against Los Angeles County, a judge has ruled.
Book Spotlights Effects of Violence on LA Residents
A new book that recounts the personal stories of a diverse group of Los Angeles residents whose lives have been directly affected by violence is now available, it was announced Friday. The L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture and the Office of Violence Prevention embarked on the project to...
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
Orange County Employee Charged with Threatening Spitzer
A 60-year-old Orange County employee accused of threatening Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and a county executive is seeking to have the Orange County District Attorney’s Office recused from his case, according to court records obtained Thursday. Danny Bruce Richards, who works as a senior civil engineer for...
LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Healthcare Workers to Come Before Voters
A measure that would raise the minimum wage of some healthcare workers in Los Angeles to $25 an hour will go before voters in 2024, with the City Council opting Friday to place a referendum petition on the ballot. The ordinance raising the health care minimum wage was the result...
Westchester residents establish GoFundMe to pay for legal battle to remove homeless encampment
A group of neighbors who live near Westchester Park are fighting L.A. City Hall over a growing homeless encampment near the senior center and library.
Memorial Set for Former Pasadena Councilman John J. Kennedy
Family, friends and former City Council colleagues will be among the hundreds expected to gather outside City Hall Friday evening to celebrate the life of John J. Kennedy, a longtime Pasadena councilman who died in office on July 21 at age 61. The celebration is being organized by the Kennedy...
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter suit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers that their client has died. David Lacey’s death...
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
Inglewood Unified plans to close five additional schools due to declining enrollment
Tensions continue to flare between parents, stakeholders, community members and County Administrators as they continue to demand local control of Inglewood and Oakland Unified School District’s be returned to voters during a recent Los Angeles County Board of Education (LACOE) meeting held Sept. 21. Oakland community groups joined with...
Attorney: LAPD Captain's Stress Over Photo Entitles Her to $8 Million
A Los Angeles police captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow-up action by the LAPD.
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
Man Charged in Death of Probation Officer in Lancaster
A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
Pasadena Police Drug Seizure Includes `Rainbow Fentanyl’ Pills
A recent drug investigation in Pasadena resulted in the seizure of more than 300,000 fentanyl pills, including a number of candy-colored tablets dubbed “rainbow fentanyl,” authorities said Friday. The seizure on Saturday included 328,000 fentanyl pills, two kilos of cocaine, a “ghost gun,” and several packages of brightly...
Judge Grants TV Judge's Motion to Dismiss Agency Suit
A judge has granted a motion by "Judge Judy" Sheindlin and other parties to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a talent agency that alleges the television personality cheated the firm out of profits when she bought and sold the show's library rights in a deal with CBS.
OC Doc Pleads Guilty in MediCal Fraud Scheme
An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
Council Committee Backs End Date for LA’s COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium
A council committee recommended Wednesday that Los Angeles’ eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship end on Jan. 31, setting a potential end date for the moratorium established at the beginning of the pandemic to come before the full council. The council’s Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood...
Women Accused of Harassing Juveniles at Bus Stop Arrested
A 61-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing juveniles at a bus stop in Mecca. Teresa Bolanos of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of annoying or harassing a child under the age of 18, according to Sgt. Porfirio Rubio from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. According to Rubio,...
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Giving Girl Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A young man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old French Valley girl must stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge ruled Friday. Raymond Gene Tyrrell, 19, of French Valley, was arrested last year following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of the teenager, identified in court documents only as “J.G.”
