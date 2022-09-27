ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn basketball in final three for class of 2023 big man Jordan Butler

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fb2IN_0iCVEHUf00

2023 big man Jordan Butler put Auburn in his final three schools.

Class of 2023 big man Jordan Butler recently cut his list of schools to three and included Auburn.

Butler is a four-star seven foot 195-pound center from Greenville, South Carolina.

The other two schools the made the top three list for Butler were South Carolina and Missouri.

Recently Butler was asked to discuss where he stands with each of his final three schools and this is what he had to say about Auburn, “The coach is used to winning in the SEC. The atmosphere was crazy when I went and they played Kentucky. They have amazing fans and they just produced two NBA players last year that I can see myself playing like. They went 15-3 last year in their conference. I feel like I have a good connection with the coach and they see a lot in me. Auburn is only a 4 hour drive. The players have good connections with each other. It just seems like Auburn has a really good culture.”

When it comes to Butler's skills on the court he is a great rim protector and elite finisher around the rim.

Butler also has a beautiful jump shot which you don't see a ton in guys his size. He doesn't shoot all that many three's but he has the shot form to do it and Coach Pearl loves a big man that can shoot it.

Butler did not give a commitment date but now that he is down to three schools you can expect one soon.

Butler would be a great addition to an Auburn 2023 class that only has one commit, Aden Holloway .

