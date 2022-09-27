ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM complex to prepare students for college, careers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the past year agricultural education enrollment at Lubbock ISD has increased by 156 students. That number is projected to rise even more after the new LISD Agri-STEM complex opens in the Fall. Those students who are involved in the agriculture program are passionate about the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SPC looking for students for CNA and phlebotomy courses

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College is looking for students to fill its Certified Nurse Aide course and its phlebotomy course. Both courses start on Oct. 10 and are limited to 10 students for each class. CERTIFIED NURSE AIDE COURSE. The CNA course will be from 5:30 p.m. to...
LEVELLAND, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Lubbock author showcases new book at Hodges Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laekan Zea Kemp, a Lubbock-born author, showcased her newest book to students at Hodges Elementary school. Kemp’s new book, a scary story for younger kids, is intended to celebrate Latin history and mythology. She began writing when she was a senior in high school and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5-5-5 Initiative to host Move Over, Slow Down Rally Oct. 1st

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 5-5-5 Initiative will host its Move Over, Slow Down rally Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rally will be held at the South Plains mall in the parking lot between the mall and Home Depot. Come meet and greet local heroes!
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hispanic Heritage Month free concert Oct. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will be holding a free outdoor concert! Join LHF as they showcase local performers showcasing the Hispanic culture and local talent for this outdoor event. LHF will also present the flags of the Latin American...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock jailer arrested in undercover bust

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. City council approved the Lubbock Police Department’s juvenile curfew enforcement plan. Juveniles and their parents will be fined if found violating the year-round curfew. Details here: Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center. Jailer arrested in undercover bust.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’S Pet of the Day: Meet Archie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Archie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for a month and a half. Archie may be shy when you first meet him, but he opens up quickly! He...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

39 ‘Taste the Rainbow’ Defendants Sentenced

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirty-nine defendants charged in Operation “Taste the Rainbow” have been sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. The men and women, all allegedly tied to methamphetamine trafficking in and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marka

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Marka, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 5-year-old senior pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for 3-and-a-half months. Staff says she’s very easygoing and calm and loves to lay on a soft surface and watch the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX

