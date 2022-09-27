Read full article on original website
KCBD
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa ISD school board has accepted the voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight, effective January 31, 2023. Knight’s contract was set to expire on July 31, 2025. Beginning Tuesday, Knight will take on the role of superintendent emeritus to help with the transition. Dahlia...
KCBD
Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM complex to prepare students for college, careers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the past year agricultural education enrollment at Lubbock ISD has increased by 156 students. That number is projected to rise even more after the new LISD Agri-STEM complex opens in the Fall. Those students who are involved in the agriculture program are passionate about the...
KCBD
SPC looking for students for CNA and phlebotomy courses
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College is looking for students to fill its Certified Nurse Aide course and its phlebotomy course. Both courses start on Oct. 10 and are limited to 10 students for each class. CERTIFIED NURSE AIDE COURSE. The CNA course will be from 5:30 p.m. to...
KCBD
One Class at a Time: Rise Academy Elementary teacher, Guadalupe Parkway Sommerville Centers awarded $500
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rise Academy Charter School Kindergarten Teacher Kecia Osby is the first 2022-2023 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler. Kecia Osby is passionate about teaching and says she continues to set goals not...
KCBD
Texas Tech System presidents hope to expand telehealth, aviation programs with state funds
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech goes into the next legislative session with a new ask. With five institutions under the Texas Tech banner, President Lawrence Schovanec says the system wants to keep Austin’s attention, “maintaining a $50 million source of funding the state provided in the last session for institutional enhancement.”
KCBD
Lubbock author showcases new book at Hodges Elementary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laekan Zea Kemp, a Lubbock-born author, showcased her newest book to students at Hodges Elementary school. Kemp’s new book, a scary story for younger kids, is intended to celebrate Latin history and mythology. She began writing when she was a senior in high school and...
KCBD
United Supermarkets donates $100,000 to Wallace Theater renovation project in Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, United Supermarkets presented The Wallace Theater with a check for $100,000, a donation to help complete the renovation and restoration of the nearly century-old theater. The Wallace Theater was built in 1928. For nearly a century, The Wallace Theater has been a cornerstone...
KCBD
5-5-5 Initiative to host Move Over, Slow Down Rally Oct. 1st
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 5-5-5 Initiative will host its Move Over, Slow Down rally Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rally will be held at the South Plains mall in the parking lot between the mall and Home Depot. Come meet and greet local heroes!
KCBD
Hispanic Heritage Month free concert Oct. 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will be holding a free outdoor concert! Join LHF as they showcase local performers showcasing the Hispanic culture and local talent for this outdoor event. LHF will also present the flags of the Latin American...
KCBD
Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions ahead of holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Llano Logistics offers full-time and part-time positions with opportunities to work AM and...
KCBD
‘Other people will step up’: Long-time Daybreak Today partner reflects on 23 years with Sharon Maines
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a partnership that has become more of a friendship. “This is the longest partnership in my career,” Steve Divine, Daybreak Today co-anchor and forecaster, said. “We’re told also that as far as a morning team anchor team goes it’s the longest partnership in morning television in the country.”
KCBD
Full-Scale Exercise Scheduled at Lubbock Airport Multi-agency Exercise Required by FAA
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A multi-agency public safety exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. This exercise is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. and will last approximately eight hours. The Airport will remain open during the exercise, and no impact is...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock jailer arrested in undercover bust
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. City council approved the Lubbock Police Department’s juvenile curfew enforcement plan. Juveniles and their parents will be fined if found violating the year-round curfew. Details here: Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center. Jailer arrested in undercover bust.
KCBD
‘It feels normal:’ UMC Children’s Hospital celebrates 1 year with facility dog Sable
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sable the Golden Retriever is celebrating one year working as the facility dog at UMC Children’s Hospital. Along with her service animal halter leash, her collar jingles as she trots, alerting each patient their favorite medical ‘dogtor’ is on the way. Ashley Gilbreath...
KCBD
KCBD’S Pet of the Day: Meet Archie
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Archie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for a month and a half. Archie may be shy when you first meet him, but he opens up quickly! He...
KCBD
39 ‘Taste the Rainbow’ Defendants Sentenced
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirty-nine defendants charged in Operation “Taste the Rainbow” have been sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. The men and women, all allegedly tied to methamphetamine trafficking in and...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marka
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Marka, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 5-year-old senior pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for 3-and-a-half months. Staff says she’s very easygoing and calm and loves to lay on a soft surface and watch the...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock homeowners tell the KCBD Investigates Team they are frustrated after being burglarized again and again. Nicole Shipman said a man came to her house three times in 48 hours. Shipman said the first time she scared the man off, but said he returned later that...
KCBD
2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
