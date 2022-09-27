ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Two facing off to represent west Lane County commissioner seat offer very different approaches

By Megan Banta, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQWpE_0iCVDzvU00

Two people are seeking to replace the outgoing Lane County Commissioner in District 1 – one handpicked by the outgoing official and one a previous challenger.

Ryan Ceniga and Dawn Lesley are running for the seat covering West Lane County, which includes the communities of Santa Clara and a portion of the Bethel neighborhoods of Eugene, Dunes City, Florence, Junction City, Veneta, and the unincorporated towns of Lorane, Blachly, Mapleton, Elmira, Crow, Noti and many others in between.

Ceniga, a utility contractor for the Eugene Water & Electric Board and current member of the Junction City School Board, would focus in on public safety, homelessness and housing costs. He's endorsed by Jay Bozievich, who's represented District 1 since 2011 but opted not to seek reelection.

Lesley, an environmental engineer who’s served on the county’s budget committee, would focus on climate action, affordable housing, public safety and better representing rural areas in the western portion of the county. She ran against Bozievich in 2014.

Ceniga and Lesley faced off with two other opponents in the May primary after a fifth candidate dropped out, and they’re running again in November because neither got more than 50% of the vote.

Though they’ve pledged to tackle similar issues, they see themselves as very different candidates.

Ryan Ceniga

Ceniga said he’s long been involved in the community but never pictured himself getting into politics full time.

Though the campaign has been longer than Ceniga initially expected, it’s been going well, and there haven’t been any major shifts since the primary, he said.

“Shockingly, we kinda thought inflation might be a bigger issue,” he said. “It really hasn’t been.”

Instead, the biggest concerns are still public safety and homelessness, he said.

He has a deeper understanding of one of those topics after doing a 10-hour ride along with a Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy, he said. Another “eye opener” was a jail tour with Sheriff Cliff Harrold, he said.

Ceniga’s biggest goal right now is getting out to see people and “being out as much as I can and asking people what their concerns are” and what they think local government should focus on.

The rural community has felt “a little left out,” he said, but as a west Lane County resident for 30 years he understands local problem and local solutions.

“We’re just two different people,” Ceniga said of himself and Lesley, adding he thinks he better represents the district.

West Lane County is primarily farmers, loggers, ranchers and an “incredible amount of unincorporated ground,” he said.

Ceniga added he has a good background to be a county commissioner.

“I’ve done budgets, I’ve done public works, I understand those parts of the job,” he said.

He’s also done union negotiations from both sides of the table and overall is “well-rounded for this type of position,” he said.

Ceniga also doesn’t look like the typical politician, he said, which he thinks people appreciate.

“I think a lot of people are kind of tired of the polished suit-and-tie politician everywhere,” he said.

Since December 2021, Ceniga has raised nearly $198,000 through more than 170 direct contributions and spent nearly $124,000, according to campaign finance records.

He’s also received around $51,000 in in-kind donations, where people or organizations give goods, services, time, and expertise or other non-cash contributions.

Dawn Lesley

Lesley “drank the Kool-Aid on democracy” in fifth grade and is running with a “fierce sense of urgency” to help do more to address the community’s challenges.

Since the primary, she’s had more time to knock on doors and talk to thousands more people throughout the district, helping deepen her understanding of and connection to the whole district.

“It takes a long time to get to that place of being able to represent such a vast district,” Lesley said. “It takes listening to a lot of people.”

She’s still hearing from people that common concerns are public safety and rural patrols, climate action and affordable housing, she said, and has gotten more stories and more details as she’s talked to people.

Though Lesley’s platform hasn’t evolved, she has gained a “clearer, on the ground understanding of how dangerous some of the misinformation out there is” and the importance of spending time making sure people are on the same page with the truth.

Seeing the impact of the misinformation has inspired her more to be a leader who could help people regain their trust in government, she said.

“My purpose is to lead us forward to better solutions,” Lesley said. “And that change happens in the speed of trust.”

Lesley said she’s said been disappointed by Ceniga’s “willing to parrot information” from Bozievich, specifically citing a forum in Florence during which she was accused of defunding the police even though the budget committee actually voted to freeze executive pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will research until I find the truth, and I will lead with the truth,” Lesley said. “I will not be told what to run for or what to say.”

Lesley has plans with details and is open and transparent about them, she said, and she’s studied what the county does and is taking input from people with lived experiences to come up with a plan to lead.

She also doesn’t buy the “rural versus urban” argument, which she said Ceniga has made central to his campaign.

“This whole county has been a mix of towns and cities and rural areas from the beginning,” Lesley said. “We have risen together … and we will continue to rise together, or we will fall together.”

Lesley added she’s heard “loud and clear” that as soon as you cross into unincorporated land, people feel officials aren’t listening.

She asked whether voters want to move forward with “a person who was handpicked and is being handled by” the commissioner who represented them for the last 12 years.

“If you’re not sure what this new person will do, just look at who’s handling him and who picked him and who pushed him into running,” Lesley said. “What I’m offering is very, very different than what they’ve seen for the last 12 years.”

Since June 2021, Lesley has raised a little more than $304,000 in direct contributions and spent about $205,000.

Her campaign also has received around $23,000 in in-kind contributions.

More about the campaigns

Ryan Ceniga:ryanceniga.com/

Dawn Lesley:dawnlesley.org/

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.

Related
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
SCOTTSBURG, OR
kcfmradio.com

Vehicular Death Investigation; Car in Water; Candidate Forum

The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. Western Lane Fire and EMS, OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
FLORENCE, OR
oregontoday.net

Sentencing James Cam Johnson IV, Sept. 29

On September 15, 2022, James Cam Johnson IV was sentenced for his actions involving a multiple fatality collision in May of 2021. Johnson pleaded to all counts-DUII (.18%), Criminal Mischief 2, Assault 3, Assault 4 x2, and three counts of Manslaughter 2. The Honorable Vogt sentenced Johnson to a total of 225 months with the Department of Corrections and 3 years of Post Parole Supervision. All 225 months will be served pursuant to Ballot Measure 11. He will not be eligible for release until 2040. Families of the deceased attended the proceedings via simultaneous electronic transmission from the country of India. Court interpreter services were provided to the families in both the Hindi and Tamil languages and all were able to provide a statement to the Court. The collision resulted from Johnson attempting to pass a long line of westbound vehicles on Hwy 58 in a do not pass zone. Johnson was unable to pass all the vehicles and when attempting to reenter westbound lanes, sideswiped another westbound vehicle before then colliding head-on with an eastbound vehicle. The collision resulted in the death of three of the four occupants in the eastbound vehicle. A fourth occupant sustained serious injuries including broken leg, broken hip, and a broken spine. The occupants of the side-swiped vehicle also sustained injuries, but not to the extent of the other victims. Arrest of James Cam Johnson IV – On Friday, December 17, 2021, James Cam Johnson IV (31) was arrested and lodged in the Lane County Jail in connection with a May 30, 2021 motor vehicle crash that resulted in a triple fatality. Johnson was charged with Manslaughter 2nd x 3, Assault 3rd, Assault 4th x 2, Criminal Mischief 2nd and DUII. Names of operator and occupants of Mazda M3 – Mazda M3 was operated by Jagadish Chandrasekaren (31) of Washington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Passengers: Adharsh Murali (25) of Washington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Jignesh Modi (27) of Washington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Puneeth Gattikoppula (24) of Washington transported by air ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP is/was being assisted by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oakridge Fire Department, Goshen Fire Department, Dexter Fire Department, Lane County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Take a look at Albany’s new fitness court

So this is what the new fitness court in Albany looks like. I’ve written about it several times, and on Thursday I took a look at the completed thing. The installers for the company, National Fitness Campaign of San Francisco, told me Monday they would be finished by Wednesday night. And sure enough, on Thursday the finished court was sitting there, still spotless and pristine.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City. The LCSO said they received reports of suspicious circumstances in the 30300 block of Lassen Lane at about 4:32 a.m. on September 28. According to deputies, a resident of the area called 911 to report that an adult man was banging and throwing himself against their door.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 30

*UPDATE* 09/29/22 – 36 year old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City has been identified as the victim in this case. While the exact series of events leading up to Keefaver’s death are still not entirely clear, investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate that his death was the result of a criminal act. Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Original release – This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
SUTHERLIN, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR - (September 28, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUGAR CREEK FIRE BURNING WEST OF SUTHERLIN

Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Coos Forest Protective Association, along with local resource suppression firefighters, responded to a wildland fire, 16 miles west of Sutherlin on Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Cougar Creek Fire was burning primarily...
SUTHERLIN, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Opponents plan lake removal rally

LEABURG: People who don't think removing Leaburg Dam and the lake it created are planning to make a public showing. Organizers of a "Save the Lake" petition say they've gathered around 800 signatures and are inviting the public to show up on Sunday, October 16th. Those that do are being asked to launch boats, kayaks, and paddleboards for a float on the lake at 3 p.m. People who don't take to the water can join a march across the dam.
LEABURG, OR
kptv.com

Lane County deputies investigating suspicious death north of Eugene

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead north of Eugene. According to deputies, dispatchers first received a report of the incident around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a caller said a man was throwing himself against the caller’s door.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene firework ban is said to have big impact on local non-profit's revenue

EUGENE, Ore. -- After city councilors voted to ban all fireworks in Eugene, some local non-profits are sharing their side of the story, unhappy with how this decision could impact business. Aaron Taylor, the owner of Factory Fireworks Outlet, has sold fireworks throughout Eugene and Springfield since 1992. But it's...
EUGENE, OR
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Nearly two years after sensational Waldport homicide, outside judge will see if prosecutors and defense attorneys can agree on plea, sentence for accused killer

Mark and Christine Campbell were asleep in their apartment overlooking Crestview Golf Course early the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, when she heard a noise from the vacant apartment next door. Christine Campbell returned to their bedroom, alerted her husband but he fell back to sleep. She went to look...
WALDPORT, OR
