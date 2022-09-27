Princeton bus drivers intend to strike in October if bus company won't agree to paid time off

Bus drivers, special needs bus monitors and mechanics at Princeton City Schools voted to strike next week if their employer does not agree to offer paid time off or sick leave, union leaders announced Tuesday. Negotiations are set to continue with a federal mediator on Thursday.

Princeton's bus drivers are employed through First Student, a national school bus service headquartered in Cincinnati. There are 70 employees that serve Princeton City Schools, a school district just outside of Cincinnati with about 6,000 students. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the company stated it is committed to reaching an agreement with the union "as soon as possible."

Princeton City Schools did not immediately respond to The Enquirer's request for comment on Tuesday.

First Student refused calls for paid time off in a new contract, a Tuesday news release from Ohio Association of Public School Employees, Local Union No. 184 stated. Transportation employees are not paid when they are sick and cannot work because there is no sick leave or paid time off.

Members of the union have been working under two 30-day extensions since their four-year agreement with First Student expired at the end of July, according to the union's announcement

"We are living in the age of COVID, when people have been sick and contagious and had to miss work through no fault of their own," union field representative and lead negotiator Derryl Hall said in the news release. "And these drivers and monitors had no paid time off the job. Many of them had to come to work with COVID because they couldn't afford to take days off work and not be paid. It's just not right."

Hall said 88% of union members who attended a meeting last week voted to endorse a strike, set to begin Monday, if an agreement isn't reached.

“Our first priority is to get our students safely to and from school, so we don’t want to strike. We know that will be disruptive to not only the Princeton community, but other districts in the area because First Student will have to pull drivers from those districts to cover routes. So, we hope we can find a solution this week and avoid this outcome," Hall's statement reads.

First Student provided the following statement to The Enquirer Tuesday afternoon:

"We are in active discussions with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees as we try to reach a new contract agreement. We have a planned mediation session with a Federal mediator on Thursday and look forward to the discussion.

"Our complete focus is on finding a mutually beneficial resolution to avoid disruptions in our service. We understand that even one day without yellow bus transportation would be difficult for families.

"First Student remains committed to reaching an agreement with OAPSE as soon as possible."