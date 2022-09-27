Effective: 2022-09-29 13:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-29 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin; Wind River Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Hot Springs and east central Fremont Counties through 415 PM MDT At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Thermopolis to 6 miles northwest of Arapahoe. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorm winds will be near Riverton around 400 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Thermopolis, Hot Springs State Park and Boysen State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO