MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The three constants in our forecast (sunshine, low humidity and a bit of breeze) will continue again today, and really for the rest of the workweek. Highs have easily made their way into the upper 70s across central and south Alabama, which is upwards of 10° cooler than normal... but no one is complaining, because we finally have some fall-like weather that looks to stick around for the foreseeable future.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO