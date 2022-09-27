Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado is accused of trying to sell classified information to a hostile foreign government in an attempt to pay off his debts and “help balance” the world’s scales, according to court documents released Thursday. But while...
WSFA
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
WSFA
Red Cross volunteers from Alabama head to Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 500 Red Cross volunteers from across the country are on the ground in Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That’s according to Kelly Hodges, executive director of Red Cross’ Central East Alabama chapter. Many of the volunteers who were...
WSFA
Alabama electric cooperatives helping restore power in Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 2 million Florida customers are in the dark as of Thursday after Hurricane Ian swept through the Sunshine State. Linemen from all over the country, including crews from Alabama Rural Electric Association, have been dispatched to aid restoration efforts. Dixie, Wiregrass, Coosa River, Tallapoosa...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions volunteers gear up to head to Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions is another organization mobilizing its resources to deploy to the hardest hit areas of Florida. Mark Wakefield is the Disaster Relief and Chaplaincy Ministries Strategist for the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. He says they are making preparations to be set up in Arcadia, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devestation.
WSFA
Bill proposed to eliminate first 3 mental healthcare copays for vets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A proposed bill could eliminate the first three mental health copays for veterans each year. The Remove Copays Act would pay for outpatient mental health and substance abuse each year. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, about 41 percent, or about 1.7 million veterans, have...
WSFA
Temperatures coming up a little bit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be breezy and there will be plentiful sunshine once again. Only some high cirrus clouds in our eastern counties are expected. Otherwise it will be entirely sunny and a little warmer in the lower 80s. The fire weather concerns have lowered today as compared...
WSFA
Visitation for Alabama inmates canceled after work stoppages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled visitation for inmates this weekend after an ongoing inmate worker strike. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, work stoppages by inmates at most major male facilities have put a strain on staff resources, forcing the cancelation. “Inmates have...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSFA
Gov. Ivey awards funds for outdoor recreation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced funds to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama on Thursday. The funds from the federal Recreation Trails Program total $1.64 million and will be used to build, restore and improve trails. Gov. Ivey said these funds will be important in keeping the trails...
WSFA
Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama amid Hurricane Ian
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Alabama situated on the dry side of Hurricane Ian, the Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a wildfire advisory for most of the state. On Wednesday, Alabama will be seeing lower than normal relative humidity and stronger winds across the state, meaning conditions are favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly, and be difficult to control. Because Alabama is already experiencing dry conditions heading into the event, Hurricane Ian will elevate fire danger for the state.
WSFA
Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn may be rivals on the field, but they’re working together to fight hunger. Both universities are hosting their own food drives in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. Those drives will befit food banks in east and west Alabama. Their...
WSFA
Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Dry and slightly cooler than normal pattern continues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! It’s another breezy afternoon across central and south Alabama, but there is a ton of sunshine once again... only a few cirrus clouds in the sky to track. Otherwise it’s picture perfect fall-like weather for the last day of September. Temperatures peaked somewhere in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is a few degree cooler than normal.
WSFA
Rebuild Alabama funding road, bridge projects in all 67 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in the state now has a state-supported project through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than 2 million dollars in state funding for 11 infrastructure projects in various cities and counties. Autauga County engineer John Mark Davis says it was about...
WSFA
Utility crews from Troy, Andalusia sent to Florida to help with power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama cities have sent crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Troy Utilities dispatched 10 people to Ocala, a community 40 miles south of Gainesville. “We sent an eight-man line construction crew that included the foreman along with three bucket trucks and...
WSFA
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet August the story has been much different here in September. The month started wet, but that switched around to very dry around the 13th. Since September 13th, Montgomery has only recorded rain one time -- back on the 20th. The city has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mount Meigs post office will officially close Friday for the last time, the U.S. Postal Service said. According to a release, the Mount Meigs post office will be open until 11 a.m. and then close due to the non-renewal of a lease. Customers are encouraged to conduct business transactions at the Pike Road post office, less than a mile from the Mount Meigs post office.
WSFA
Elevated fire danger today, breeziness continues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The three constants in our forecast (sunshine, low humidity and a bit of breeze) will continue again today, and really for the rest of the workweek. Highs have easily made their way into the upper 70s across central and south Alabama, which is upwards of 10° cooler than normal... but no one is complaining, because we finally have some fall-like weather that looks to stick around for the foreseeable future.
WSFA
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man died in Florida while attempting to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian made its way across the state on Thursday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were contacted by the man’s wife after he went missing while going outside around 1 a.m.
WSFA
SHIP aims to help beneficiaries navigate open enrollment
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is almost that time of year where Medicare beneficiaries have a chance to review their coverage and make any changes that will could possibly save them money and improve their coverage. Medicare open enrollment is quickly approaching. Within the last few weeks, Medicare beneficiaries in...
Comments / 0