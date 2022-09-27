Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Another Poole Party: He has huge night in Strathmore's win over Orosi
STRATHMORE — One could see the expression on Jacob Poole's face he couldn't wait to get his hands on the football the next time the Spartans had the ball. Poole had fumbled the ball away at the Orosi 28-yard line with the Spartans driving and clinging to a 14-12 lead early in the third quarter. The Spartan defense granted Poole's wish getting the ball back for the Spartans.
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Tigers trounce Tulare Western
TULARE – The Tigers rounded up the Mustangs and swept them in their home gym for Lemoore’s fourth win of league play. The Tigers remain undefeated in league games and sit in first place in the West Yosemite League. The Tigers took a swift and sure lead, leaping...
Porterville Recorder
Granite Hills football falls to Farmersville
The Granite Hills High football team had a solid effort on Friday at Rankin Stadium against the Farmersville Aztecsbe unable to keep up with the Aztecs offense and lost the game 39-6. This puts the Grizzlies at 1-5. The first quarter was a back and forth between the Aztecs and...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
Hanford Sentinel
Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford
The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
Hobbs Grove ready to thrill visitors this weekend
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hobbs Grove, one of the Central Valley’s haunted attractions, is ready to welcome guests on Friday. According to their website, Hobbs Grove will be combining their Haunted House and Forest for one long attraction that will begin in their “long forgotten” Hidden Grove State Hospital. If you manage to escape, you […]
Hanford Sentinel
Marching to the beat of a different drum | Hanford Gourmet
In my last column I wrote about missing the boom-kat-kat-boom drum beat from the Moon Festival’s lion dance. This week I’m writing to the beat of another drum. Prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but work, school, and China Alley. However, the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps introduced them to a completely different world.
sjvsun.com
COS eyes its own moonshot: incubating a four-year university experience in Tulare Co.
Tulare County residents will have the opportunity in November to decide the fate of a $95 million bond measure to assist facilities and programs at College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Dubbed Measure C, voters could approve the bond issue with 55 percent of the vote to expand College of...
KTLA.com
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?. Residents of the Kern County community of Kernville may have noticed a reemerging city as the drought soaks up Lake Isabella. According to Dianna Anderson, a...
Renaissance of Kings Faire returning in Hanford this weekend
You have an opportunity to travel back in time to the era of royalty and roasted food. The Renaissance of Kings Faire is returning this weekend in Hanford.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
thesungazette.com
Tulare gets ready for dog park
Currently, the city of Tulare does not have a single dog park. After the parks and recreation commission sent out a community survey, they discovered this was an area that needed attention sooner, rather than later. Parks and rec has narrowed down five possible locations for a dog park to go in the city. On Oct. 11, the parks and recreation commission will choose one of the five locations to recommend to city council within the next month.
thesungazette.com
Tulare Chamber ‘crush’ it with the community
TULARE – The Tulare Chamber of Commerce and College of the Sequoias Foundation is giving members of the community the opportunity to win 109 bottles of wine at their annual Crush Party. Participants will also have the opportunity to try food and drink from over 45 vendors. This partnership...
Porterville Recorder
Paid In Full: Mortgage burned for Porterville Fairgrounds
On a warm Saturday afternoon, Mitch Brown, Porterville Fair Board President, spoke to families, friends and donors assembled at the Porterville Fairgrounds main barn and thanked them for their support. "I thank everyone for coming out today to celebrate a milestone we are very proud of.”. He introduce the fair...
yourcentralvalley.com
The 8th annual Crush Party is coming to Tulare
The Tulare Chamber of Commerce and the College of the Sequoias have partnered to host the 8th annual Crush Party on Oct. 7 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. The Crush Party is a a showcase of premium california wines and more. Tickets are $60 and available at tularechamber.org or...
KMPH.com
Elderly woman killed in hit and run Thursday night in Tulare County
OROSI, Calif. (FOX26) — A 72-year-old Orosi woman died after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night. CHP responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Avenue 416 and Road 125 in the Tulare County town of Orosi. When they arrived they found the woman...
Bakersfield Californian
Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months
A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
thesungazette.com
Porterville marches on with mural restoration
PORTERVILLE – A fresh coat of paint awaits downtown Porterville’s band mural to restore a snapshot of community history in music and marching bands. Porterville City Council approved the restoration and repainting of the Marching Through Time band mural in Centennial Park on Main Street. The restoration was approved at the city council meeting on Sept. 20.
Teen found responsible for the Porterville library fire learns punishment
The teen was sentenced to a short-term program of up to six months in juvenile hall, counseling, and 100 hours of volunteer work.
Comments / 0