FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a pretty big game this weekend. It's not often that New England squares off against the Green Bay Packers, and on Sunday, they will do so at the famous Lambeau Field.So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal. Especially with all that is going on around the New England Patriots at the moment.It's October, so we aren't expecting an icy tundra and red faces on the sidelines come kickoff. But it's October, so don't expect Dan Roche to end up in any pools during his trip to Wisconsin. (Though that would be some phenomenal television...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO