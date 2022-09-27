ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NJ.com

Ex-Giants coach has to break in new Patriots starting quarterback

The Patriots need to act quick. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a severe high-ankle sprain, and New England is set to visit a 2-1 Green Bay Packers team on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for a former New York Giants head...
CBS Boston

Patriots-Packers news, notes, and fun facts

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a pretty big game this weekend. It's not often that New England squares off against the Green Bay Packers, and on Sunday, they will do so at the famous Lambeau Field.So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal. Especially with all that is going on around the New England Patriots at the moment.It's October, so we aren't expecting an icy tundra and red faces on the sidelines come kickoff. But it's October, so don't expect Dan Roche to end up in any pools during his trip to Wisconsin. (Though that would be some phenomenal television...
FOX Sports

Bills, Chiefs & Jags get high marks in Colin's AFC Report Cards | THE HERD

Now that we're one month in to the season, Colin Cowherd hands out letter grades to all the NFL teams in the AFC. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills unsurprisingly receive high marks, but other teams like Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens are struggling to make the grade. Watch to see what letter grades these AFC teams receive from Colin.
CBS Boston

Taking stock of Patriots' offense through three weeks

BOSTON -- With Josh McDaniels (and Ivan Fears, Mick Lombardi, Bo Hardegree, and Carmen Bricillo) leaving the Patriots' offensive coaching staff and only Matt Patricia and Joe Judge being added to that staff, the state of the Patriots' offense was undoubtedly the chief talking point surrounding the team throughout the spring and summer.Now three weeks into the real season, what have we learned?While Mac Jones may be missing some time, thus tabling the larger offensive discussion until further notice, we've still seen 180 minutes of football from the Patriots and have plenty to work with in terms of assessing the...
