Beauty & Fashion

101.5 WPDH

6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour

Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
TRAVEL
101.5 WPDH

Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?

It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
SCHENECTADY, NY
State
Massachusetts State
101.5 WPDH

‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged

A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What Will Hurricane Ian Bring To The Hudson Valley?

Hurricane Ian is close to making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane. Will the storm later bring brutal weather to the Hudson Valley?. Hurricane Ian continues to grow more powerful and more dangerous as it heads towards the Florida Gulf Coast. At 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center confirmed Ian was upgraded as a Category 4 hurricane. The very dangerous storm was packing sustained winds of 140 miles an hour around 5 a.m.
ENVIRONMENT
101.5 WPDH

The Hudson Valley’s 9 Favorite Comfort Foods

When the weather starts to turn cooler, my thoughts start hedging toward food. Specifically comfort food. There’s something about a chilly day and a big plate of food that makes you happy. I love coming in from the cold to the aroma of something cooking in the Crock Pot and the anticipation of eating it. Yup, when the cold weather hits, I need comfort food.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mark Twain
Robert Louis Stevenson
James Fenimore Cooper
Washington Irving
Herman Melville
101.5 WPDH

Parts of the Hudson Valley Under Frost Advisory

As we enter the final days of September, the weather continues to cool across the Hudson Valley. Nights have seen lows fall into the 40s, which is around normal for this time of year. Could we see some frost Friday morning? Forecasters say it is a possibility. As the weekend approaches, meteorologists are also watching the remnants of Hurricane Ian and how it could affect the area.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Upstate New York#American Authors#Visiting Hours#Travel Destinations#Elmira
101.5 WPDH

Every New Yorker Knows: How To Find Your Voting Location

It seems that every few months New Yorkers are going to the polls to approve or vote on something. Thank you for voting when you are supposed to, it is your constitutional right to do it. So, with everything that has changed with the redistricting in New York State, is...
ELECTIONS
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing

A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
101.5 WPDH

New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley

It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

