Where to Find Some of New York’s Oldest Ghost Stories
Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but someone has to break it to all of you who wanted to go to Boos and Brews at Historic Huguenot Street in October but haven't bought your ticket yet. I am here to let your know you are too late, it is sold out.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour
Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?
It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged
A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
What Will Hurricane Ian Bring To The Hudson Valley?
Hurricane Ian is close to making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane. Will the storm later bring brutal weather to the Hudson Valley?. Hurricane Ian continues to grow more powerful and more dangerous as it heads towards the Florida Gulf Coast. At 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center confirmed Ian was upgraded as a Category 4 hurricane. The very dangerous storm was packing sustained winds of 140 miles an hour around 5 a.m.
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
The Hudson Valley’s 9 Favorite Comfort Foods
When the weather starts to turn cooler, my thoughts start hedging toward food. Specifically comfort food. There’s something about a chilly day and a big plate of food that makes you happy. I love coming in from the cold to the aroma of something cooking in the Crock Pot and the anticipation of eating it. Yup, when the cold weather hits, I need comfort food.
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Parts of the Hudson Valley Under Frost Advisory
As we enter the final days of September, the weather continues to cool across the Hudson Valley. Nights have seen lows fall into the 40s, which is around normal for this time of year. Could we see some frost Friday morning? Forecasters say it is a possibility. As the weekend approaches, meteorologists are also watching the remnants of Hurricane Ian and how it could affect the area.
SO: Man Wanted For New York Shooting Arrested After Wild Chase in Hudson Valley
A man wanted for a shooting in New York City was arrested after a very dangerous chase on one of the most dangerous roads in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported on a wild chase from New York City to Putnam County. Wanted New York...
Every New Yorker Knows: How To Find Your Voting Location
It seems that every few months New Yorkers are going to the polls to approve or vote on something. Thank you for voting when you are supposed to, it is your constitutional right to do it. So, with everything that has changed with the redistricting in New York State, is...
Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing
A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
Headless Body Found in Hudson Valley, IDed After Nearly 50 Years
New York State Police have finally identified a headless, handles body that was found in the Hudson Valley nearly 50 years ago. The search for the killer remains. On Friday, New York State Police from Dutchess County announced a 1980 murder victim was finally identified. Dutchess County, New York Murder...
New York Woman Fatally Hit By Car Walking in Hudson Valley
Police are trying to figure out why a Hudson Valley woman was walking in the Hudson Valley in the middle of the night. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
JAVA JOLT! Where Can You Get Coffee Deals This Thursday In The Hudson Valley?
It comes around every year, some of us realizing it after the fact, so this year, let us do the work for you and let you know where you can score a free or discounted caffeine boost, I mean, cup of coffee, in honor of National Coffee Day here in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Hudson Valley’s Newest Mega-Dunkin’ is Under Construction
The Hudson Valley's newest donut mecca is currently under construction and it's gonna be super-sized. It's safe to say that we don't have a shortage of Dunkin' Donuts shops in the region. You can't drive more than a few miles without seeing those orange and magenta double-Ds staring you in the face.
DA: Suicidal New York Man Murdered Woman In Hudson Valley
Moments before a man was pulled from jumping off a local bridge he allegedly killed his friend in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Johnny Amaro of Saugerties was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree.
