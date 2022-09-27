ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

The Grady Train caravan leaves Polk County for Fort Myers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the caravan of sheriff’s deputy vehicles pulled away, their sirens screamed the welcoming sound that help is on the way. That’s the message and the mission of more than two dozen Polk County deputies, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers on their way to storm victims in Fort Myers.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Orange County officials give update on flooding, recovery efforts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Orange County leaders gave an update on recovery efforts and Hurricane Ian's impact on the county. County officials said they plan to speak at 10 a.m. Friday. "We have transitioned from a response effort to a recovery mode," Mayor Jerry Demings said. "We...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida counties deemed eligible for FEMA assistance

Multiple Central Florida counties are eligible to receive FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian, which brought flooding to many areas. Among the counties eligible are Seminole, Polk, Osceola and Orange counties. According to FEMA, temporary housing assistance and home repairs may be included under FEMA Individual Assistance. Residents in the eligible...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warning#Hurricane Ian#Wesh 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy