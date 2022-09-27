Read full article on original website
WESH
Osceola County issues curfew due to extensive flooding from Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above: How Osceola County is faring Friday night. Osceola County city officials said Hurricane Ian brought about 14 inches of rain to the county. Several residents were rescued and taken to shelters as floodwaters impacted the county. A mandatory curfew has been issued...
Bay News 9
The Grady Train caravan leaves Polk County for Fort Myers
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the caravan of sheriff’s deputy vehicles pulled away, their sirens screamed the welcoming sound that help is on the way. That’s the message and the mission of more than two dozen Polk County deputies, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers on their way to storm victims in Fort Myers.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office deploys to Lee County to assist Hurricane Ian response efforts
As a crisis unfolds in southwest Florida, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be part of the emergency response.
Bay News 9
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties
FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
Polk County creates Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline
Polk County is giving residents a number to call with questions about the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian.
WESH
Orange County officials give update on flooding, recovery efforts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Orange County leaders gave an update on recovery efforts and Hurricane Ian's impact on the county. County officials said they plan to speak at 10 a.m. Friday. "We have transitioned from a response effort to a recovery mode," Mayor Jerry Demings said. "We...
WESH
Central Florida counties deemed eligible for FEMA assistance
Multiple Central Florida counties are eligible to receive FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian, which brought flooding to many areas. Among the counties eligible are Seminole, Polk, Osceola and Orange counties. According to FEMA, temporary housing assistance and home repairs may be included under FEMA Individual Assistance. Residents in the eligible...
Thousands in Polk County still without power two days after Ian
Two days after Hurricane Ian swept by causing massive devastation, thousands of people in Polk County are still without power.
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
WESH
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
click orlando
4 Central Florida counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As federal, state and local assets respond to areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday announced four Central Florida counties were added to a list of those eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance. According to a news release, individuals...
Bay News 9
Interview: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discusses severe impacts of Hurricane Ian
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joined Spectrum Bay News 9 for a Zoom interview on Wednesday evening to provide an update on the county’s response to Hurricane Ian. Judd said deputies are responding to emergency calls now, adding that winds are so high that...
fox13news.com
Aerial view of flooding across Hardee County on Sept. 30, 2022
Flooding is a major issue here in Hardee County, where the Peace River has reached record-high levels. It is also the county with the most power outages in Florida following Ian.
fox13news.com
Polk County: Peace River remains a concern, flooding reported in nearby mobile home park
Officials in Polk County said, as of 6 a.m., half of the county is without power and it is still unsafe to assess the damage before daylight. Their biggest concern is the Peace River Village MHP and areas surrounding the river.
Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 3 fatalities in Tampa Bay area
Officials believe more people may have died from Hurricane Ian in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Polk counties.
WESH
Officials: 211 information and crisis line available during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Heart of Florida United Way will have a crisis line available during Hurricane Ian. For Orange, Osceola and Seminole County residents, the 211 information and crisis line will be open 24 hours each day. Residents can dial 211 about emotional support, shelter information, food, storm...
WESH
WATCH: Orange County deputies rescue woman from rushing floodwaters after car swept away
Fla. — Orange County deputies released an incredible video that shows them rescuing a woman from running floodwaters. Officials say the woman's car was swept away Thursday by an extreme current in floodwaters at Dean and Lake Underhill, where the Little Econ River surged. A group of deputies...
WESH
Orange County residents seen being rescued from floodwaters caused by Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Chopper 2 video above shows flooding near buildings and homes in Orange County due to Hurricane Ian. Rescues were underway as some residents evacuated. Some people could be seen wading in waist-deep water and paddling away on small boats through parking lots. During a press...
Orange County Sheriff, Mayor Says Expect Direct Impact From Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Expect a direct impact to Orange County, with up to 2ft of rain & tropical storm force winds of 35 mph starting at 2 p.m. according to John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, and Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “Please
