Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Suspects caught on camera shoplifting from McDonough Home Depot

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for shoplifting from a local Home Depot. Officials with the Henry County Police Department shared surveillance photos of multiple men accused of stealing from the Home Depot in McDonough, Georgia on Nov, 29, 2021. After the theft,...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days. Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork

Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
GAINESVILLE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Police seek help identifying suspect observed in area of crime scene

The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video walking in the area where a homicide took place Monday, Sept. 5, in Suwanee. The incident occurred on Ridge Oak Drive, where a male believed to be in his 40s was found...
SUWANEE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man, 64, dies from injuries in Cobb Parkway crash, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department said investigators anticipate charges after a 64-year-old man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a car crash. Police identified the victim as Jose Ortiz. The crash happened at around 1:24 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes on Cobb Parkway near the intersection with Canton Road Connector.
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two men killed in apartment shooting, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a shooting this past weekend where two men were killed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a person shot call in the 1600 block of Graves Road at the Parc 1695 apartment homes.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 20 - Sept. 26, 2022:. • Christopher Dwayne Fontine, 43, Millstone Walk, Stone Mountain; aggravated assault, battery, simple assault, cruelty...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

SWAT response to scene in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges

Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Auburn man sought on charges out of Gwinnett, Barrow counties

Gwinnett County authorities are on the lookout for an Auburn man currently wanted of a long list of charges. Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, is being sought for charges stemming out of both Gwinnett and Barrow counties. Although the exact nature of his alleged crimes has not been made public, the...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
JACKSON, GA
The Citizen Online

Public’s help sought in locating 16-year-old girl

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home on Sept. 27. Sheriff Barry Babb said Serinity Warren, age 16, ran away from her home on Old South Court off South Jeff Davis Drive southeast of Fayetteville on Sept. 27 and has not returned.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

