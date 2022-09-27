Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspects caught on camera shoplifting from McDonough Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for shoplifting from a local Home Depot. Officials with the Henry County Police Department shared surveillance photos of multiple men accused of stealing from the Home Depot in McDonough, Georgia on Nov, 29, 2021. After the theft,...
Georgia deputies find meth while searching burglary suspect’s home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Jackson County arrested two people following an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity at a home in Pendergrass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, on Sept. 7 deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office filed a...
Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days. Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork
Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Police seek help identifying suspect observed in area of crime scene
The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video walking in the area where a homicide took place Monday, Sept. 5, in Suwanee. The incident occurred on Ridge Oak Drive, where a male believed to be in his 40s was found...
Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man, 64, dies from injuries in Cobb Parkway crash, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department said investigators anticipate charges after a 64-year-old man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a car crash. Police identified the victim as Jose Ortiz. The crash happened at around 1:24 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes on Cobb Parkway near the intersection with Canton Road Connector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two men killed in apartment shooting, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a shooting this past weekend where two men were killed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a person shot call in the 1600 block of Graves Road at the Parc 1695 apartment homes.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 20 - Sept. 26, 2022:. • Christopher Dwayne Fontine, 43, Millstone Walk, Stone Mountain; aggravated assault, battery, simple assault, cruelty...
SWAT response to scene in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dead after being ejected from Jeep during police chase on I-20, GSP says
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. GSP said on Friday around 12:57 a.m., troopers tried to stop a white Jeep for speeding on Interstate 85 north at Cleveland Avenue in Fulton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Convicted felon arrested more than 10 times leads police on chase in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — One person has been arrested after leading officers on a police chase in northwest Atlanta. The chase happened Sept. 22 on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers said they were patrolling an area where illegal drug activity was occurring. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
accesswdun.com
Auburn man sought on charges out of Gwinnett, Barrow counties
Gwinnett County authorities are on the lookout for an Auburn man currently wanted of a long list of charges. Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, is being sought for charges stemming out of both Gwinnett and Barrow counties. Although the exact nature of his alleged crimes has not been made public, the...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
The Citizen Online
Public’s help sought in locating 16-year-old girl
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home on Sept. 27. Sheriff Barry Babb said Serinity Warren, age 16, ran away from her home on Old South Court off South Jeff Davis Drive southeast of Fayetteville on Sept. 27 and has not returned.
Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
A woman was walking her dog Monday evening along a trail in Covington when she had to fight off two men, police said....
Comments / 4