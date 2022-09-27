ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cbs12.com

Okeechobee County's 911 emergency system restored

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office 911 emergency system is restored and fully functioning after it was down for seven hours on Friday. They say the county’s 911 emergency line was down and that people should call 863-763-3117 until the problem is fixed. That...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okeechobee, FL
cbs12.com

Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

More than half of FPL's Okeechobee County customers without power

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Most of South Florida was spared the brunt of Hurricane Ian, but there were significant numbers of people left without electricity in our area. Thursday morning, more than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. These are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saviors#Samaritans
cbs12.com

PHOTOS: Storm damage in South Florida from Hurricane Ian

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds from Hurricane Ian caused damage in a Delray Beach community. Photos shared with CBS12 show damage to homes and cars in Floral Lakes, a retirement community in the area. The effects of Hurricane Ian were also felt in Kings Point near Delray...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Investigation on after man found face-down in neighborhood flooding

STUART, Fla. (WPEC) — Crime scene investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in about 10 feet of floodwater, Wednesday morning in Stuart, Florida. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the 34-year old victim was discovered face down along Lost River Road, south...
STUART, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs12.com

Jupiter resumes waste collection services

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Jupiter announced Waste Management will resume collection services Thursday, September 29. Services will be delayed until after sunrise, and may be impacted by road closures and weather conditions. Residents looking for more information can find it on the towns website or through...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Vote-by-Mail ballots sent out in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Vote-by-Mail ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election were mailed out on Sept. 30. They were sent to all domestic and stateside voters who are eligible and requested a ballot. Voters can track the status of their ballot here. The tracker will tell...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Hobe Sound claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Hobe Sound has claimed the $1 million prize in the "500x The Cash" scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. Michael Zoratti, 59, received his winnings in a one-time payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Winn-Dixie at Southeast...
HOBE SOUND, FL
cbs12.com

Concussions: Examining high school football clearance protocols after Tagovailoa's injury

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Questions surrounding concussion protocol have come to the forefront in the wake of the scary-looking head injury Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night...less than a week after he briefly exited against the Buffalo Bills due to injury. But those questions extend beyond the professional and even collegiate levels of football.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy