Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
Okeechobee County's 911 emergency system restored
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office 911 emergency system is restored and fully functioning after it was down for seven hours on Friday. They say the county’s 911 emergency line was down and that people should call 863-763-3117 until the problem is fixed. That...
Police to the rescue when fallen tree kept family locked inside their home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A family on the Treasure Coast got some much-needed help getting out of their home after Hurricane Ian, Thursday morning. Port St. Lucie police said officers responded to a call from the family whose home was shuttered up and without power. On top...
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
WATCH: Woman wanted for stealing puppy caught on camera, arrest made
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman walked into a pet shop, asked to see small dogs, and ran out with an eight-week-old Teacup Yorkie, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It happened Thursday afternoon at Star Pups on Okeechobee Boulevard. Deputies said at about 4...
Martin County Sheriff's Office sends Rapid Response Team to help in Ian's aftermath
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — As the west coast of Florida continues to deal with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, law enforcement on the Treasure Coast is stepping in to help. The Rapid Response Team with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office will head to Lee County Friday morning....
More than half of FPL's Okeechobee County customers without power
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Most of South Florida was spared the brunt of Hurricane Ian, but there were significant numbers of people left without electricity in our area. Thursday morning, more than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. These are...
PHOTOS: Storm damage in South Florida from Hurricane Ian
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds from Hurricane Ian caused damage in a Delray Beach community. Photos shared with CBS12 show damage to homes and cars in Floral Lakes, a retirement community in the area. The effects of Hurricane Ian were also felt in Kings Point near Delray...
Okeechobee impacted by Ian: Property damage, power outages observed across county
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Many people in Okeechobee County have also felt the power of Hurricane Ian, with numerous residents seeing their property damaged and have lost power. CBS12 News crews observed shingles on lawns, lines down and even roofs blown off. Brad Jones has lived in Okeechobee...
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
Investigation on after man found face-down in neighborhood flooding
STUART, Fla. (WPEC) — Crime scene investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in about 10 feet of floodwater, Wednesday morning in Stuart, Florida. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the 34-year old victim was discovered face down along Lost River Road, south...
Jupiter resumes waste collection services
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Jupiter announced Waste Management will resume collection services Thursday, September 29. Services will be delayed until after sunrise, and may be impacted by road closures and weather conditions. Residents looking for more information can find it on the towns website or through...
2 people arrested in connection to auto burglaries in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — 2 men have been arrested for breaking into cars in Fort Pierce, police say. On Sept. 29 officers responded to N. Lawnwood Circle after reports came in that two men were checking door handles of parked vehicles in the neighborhood. The Fort Pierce Police...
EF-1 tornado hits parts of Wellington and Loxahatchee with 90 mph winds: NWS
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A tornado touched down in parts of Wellington and Loxahatchee after it formed from the outer rain band of Hurricane Ian, according to the National Weather Service. Officials said winds peaked at 90 mph as it ripped through parts of Wellington near the Wanderers Golf...
Vote-by-Mail ballots sent out in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Vote-by-Mail ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election were mailed out on Sept. 30. They were sent to all domestic and stateside voters who are eligible and requested a ballot. Voters can track the status of their ballot here. The tracker will tell...
Man from Hobe Sound claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Hobe Sound has claimed the $1 million prize in the "500x The Cash" scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. Michael Zoratti, 59, received his winnings in a one-time payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Winn-Dixie at Southeast...
Concussions: Examining high school football clearance protocols after Tagovailoa's injury
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Questions surrounding concussion protocol have come to the forefront in the wake of the scary-looking head injury Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night...less than a week after he briefly exited against the Buffalo Bills due to injury. But those questions extend beyond the professional and even collegiate levels of football.
