ezra
3d ago
Crist needs to lose and he will lose, the only question is by how many votes? DeSantis has kept our state in great shape during COVID and continues to maintain a great economy and job. Crist has been and will always be a failure as he is no leader nor does he have ware with all to lead this great state.
Brad Cochran
3d ago
Here we go again politicizing a natural disaster that hasn't even happened yet. Crist should be asking what he could do to help the governor out rather than find fault with what's been or being done. That's the sign of a good leader. They don't sit back and complain. They get involved.
Charlie Biggar
3d ago
Well I am sure Christ can see that Governor DeSantis really is doing everything he can to keep people safe during Ian.
