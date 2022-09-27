ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ezra
3d ago

Crist needs to lose and he will lose, the only question is by how many votes? DeSantis has kept our state in great shape during COVID and continues to maintain a great economy and job. Crist has been and will always be a failure as he is no leader nor does he have ware with all to lead this great state.

Brad Cochran
3d ago

Here we go again politicizing a natural disaster that hasn't even happened yet. Crist should be asking what he could do to help the governor out rather than find fault with what's been or being done. That's the sign of a good leader. They don't sit back and complain. They get involved.

Charlie Biggar
3d ago

Well I am sure Christ can see that Governor DeSantis really is doing everything he can to keep people safe during Ian.

CBS Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shifts from provocateur to crisis manager

MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. barreled into his state. Facing a reelection in November that could be a precursor to a presidential campaign, the approach has been awkward at points. Navigating one of his state's darkest moments, DeSantis, a Republican, must partner with a Democratic president he has spent the better part of two years demeaning....
floridapolitics.com

Four more counties added to federal disaster declaration

Central Florida has experienced flooding of historic proportions in the storm's wake. Now it’s Central Florida’s turn to have the full force of the federal government help alleviate the misery left after Hurricane Ian’s trip across the state. Orange, Osecola, Polk and Seminole Counties are being added...
floridapolitics.com

Lenny Curry laments ‘incredibly high’ Florida homeowners insurance rates

Ian claims are 'just going to put more stress and pressure on them.'. Republicans continue to voice concerns about Florida’s homeowners’ insurance market in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The latest to argue action is needed: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who lamented “increases” and “incredibly high” premiums during...
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott concerned about ‘failing’ Florida property insurers

'We've got to have a robust property insurance market in this state.'. The property insurance market continues to get scrutiny during the Gov. Ron DeSantis era, with his immediate predecessor the latest to denote distress amid Hurricane Ian’s onslaught. Rick Scott spoke Wednesday night about solvency issues with the...
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis acknowledges flood claim concern as Ian cuts path across Florida

'There’s obviously going to be some folks that are going to be in need of support and relief and we’re obviously going to work as best we can.'. Some Florida residents in Hurricane Ian’s path could face a total loss of their home without insurance coverage to replace it if they don’t have flood insurance. It’s too early to say how many, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but he admitted it could be an issue after the storm clears.
floridapolitics.com

FEMA cuts red tape on federal flood insurance payments for Florida policyholders

CFO Jimmy Patronis said the funds are essential to helping Floridians rebuild. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has expedited access to flood insurance dollars in the wake of Hurricane Ian, according to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. On Friday, Patronis announced that FEMA had authorized the National Flood Insurance...
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Requests President Biden Approve Major Disaster Declaration and 100 Percent Federal Cost Share for 60 Days for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis requested President Biden grant a Major Disaster Declaration for all 67 counties, for all categories, and all types of assistance, due to the ongoing devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. If granted, a Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure. The request can be found here.
floridapolitics.com

Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration will start FEMA funds flowing

The declaration targets nine counties, but could be expanded as estimates are still coming in. The federal money will start flowing to alleviate Hurricane Ian’s deluge that cut a path through the state as President Joe Biden called the storm “the most consequential hurricane … in a long, long time,” Thursday morning.
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian will be one of Florida’s ‘indelible’ storms, Gov. DeSantis says

‘This is going to be one of these historic storms, and it’s really going to shape the communities in Southwest Florida and have a profound impact on our state.’. Although Hurricane Michael struck Northwest Florida before Gov. Ron DeSantis was elected in 2018, recovery from the historic Category 5 storm shaped the early days of the Governor’s administration. Now, DeSantis and others are already placing Hurricane Ian among the likes of Florida’s most devastating storms ahead of the hurricane’s impending landfall.
