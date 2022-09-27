ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, NE

Lincoln man arrested for Thursday afternoon homicide

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln man is arrested in connection to a Thursday afternoon homicide. Lincoln Police say just before 2:45 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to a home near 65th Street and Madison Avenue for a check welfare call, where the caller reported a deceased individual inside a residence. LPD says when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 48-year-old man dead inside the house.
LINCOLN, NE
Two people found dead at Bennington home, investigation underway

BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington police and Douglas County deputies found two people dead inside a home in Bennington early Friday morning. Sgt. John McFarland with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets around 1:30 a.m. for a "check well-being" call.
BENNINGTON, NE
Rural Howells man arrested on gun charge

STANTON, Neb. -- A 52-year-old rural Howells man was arrested Tuesday after Stanton County authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office performed the search at a residence, eventually arresting 52-year-old Terry Schulz at his home. Schulz, who had previously been convicted...
HOWELLS, NE
Seward County, NE
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer

HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
HASTINGS, NE
Man arrested after trying to kick officer, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was arrested Tuesday evening after trying to kick an officer, Lincoln Police say. Just after 6:40 p.m., officers were sent to a home near 70th and Vine Streets after a 31-year-old woman reported hearing someone in her garage. While investigating the sound, the...
LINCOLN, NE
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
LINCOLN, NE
Man threw away bag of meth while running from officers, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was unsuccessful in discarding evidence while running from officers in northwest Lincoln on Monday, police say. Around 8:30 p.m., investigators were made aware that Steven Watson, 45, was believed to have a “large quantity” of meth, according to police. Investigators approached...
LINCOLN, NE
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Portion of South 27th Street in Lincoln now closed through Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The northbound lane of South 27th Street will be closed beginning Thursday for an emergency water main repair. The road will be closed from Highway 2 to Stockwell Street until Oct. 5. Access to homes and businesses in the area will still be available via...
LINCOLN, NE
NSP encourages safety on the roads as the Huskers return to action

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After a week off, the Husker football team returns to action at Memorial Stadium, and Nebraska State Troopers will be on patrol to keep the action off the roadways as fans travel to the game. The Nebraska State Patrol works closely with partner agencies on several aspects...
LINCOLN, NE
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
LINCOLN, NE
Residents evacuated from apartment after fire in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 that some residents of an apartment building in west Lincoln were forced to evacuate early Friday morning after a fire broke out. LFR says calls about the fire off of Southwest 27th Street came in around 3 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash

YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
UTICA, NE

