iheart.com
Lincoln man arrested for Thursday afternoon homicide
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln man is arrested in connection to a Thursday afternoon homicide. Lincoln Police say just before 2:45 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to a home near 65th Street and Madison Avenue for a check welfare call, where the caller reported a deceased individual inside a residence. LPD says when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 48-year-old man dead inside the house.
klkntv.com
Bus driver cited after crash with semi that injured 11 children in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school bus driver was cited after a crash that injured 11 children and two adults in Chase County on Tuesday. The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
KETV.com
Two people found dead at Bennington home, investigation underway
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington police and Douglas County deputies found two people dead inside a home in Bennington early Friday morning. Sgt. John McFarland with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets around 1:30 a.m. for a "check well-being" call.
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Howells man arrested on gun charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 52-year-old rural Howells man was arrested Tuesday after Stanton County authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office performed the search at a residence, eventually arresting 52-year-old Terry Schulz at his home. Schulz, who had previously been convicted...
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer
HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after trying to kick officer, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was arrested Tuesday evening after trying to kick an officer, Lincoln Police say. Just after 6:40 p.m., officers were sent to a home near 70th and Vine Streets after a 31-year-old woman reported hearing someone in her garage. While investigating the sound, the...
KETV.com
Two people from Lincoln die in crash involving semi-truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol
MORRILL COUNTY, Neb. — Two people from Lincoln died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Morrill County, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 1 p.m., a Subaru Forester traveling westbound on Link 62A passed a westbound. semi-truck and then attempted to make a left turn, according to a...
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
On Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department arrested William T. Wright for alleged first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz.
KSNB Local4
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
klkntv.com
Man threw away bag of meth while running from officers, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was unsuccessful in discarding evidence while running from officers in northwest Lincoln on Monday, police say. Around 8:30 p.m., investigators were made aware that Steven Watson, 45, was believed to have a “large quantity” of meth, according to police. Investigators approached...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
klkntv.com
Portion of South 27th Street in Lincoln now closed through Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The northbound lane of South 27th Street will be closed beginning Thursday for an emergency water main repair. The road will be closed from Highway 2 to Stockwell Street until Oct. 5. Access to homes and businesses in the area will still be available via...
KSNB Local4
NSP encourages safety on the roads as the Huskers return to action
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After a week off, the Husker football team returns to action at Memorial Stadium, and Nebraska State Troopers will be on patrol to keep the action off the roadways as fans travel to the game. The Nebraska State Patrol works closely with partner agencies on several aspects...
NSP encourages suspicious activity reporting following #SeeSayDay
LINCOLN, NEB. — In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding all Nebraskans of the options available to report suspicious activity. Sunday, September 25, was #SeeSayDay across the United States. The event serves as a reminder of the “If you see...
1011now.com
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
klkntv.com
Residents evacuated from apartment after fire in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 that some residents of an apartment building in west Lincoln were forced to evacuate early Friday morning after a fire broke out. LFR says calls about the fire off of Southwest 27th Street came in around 3 a.m....
York News-Times
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash
YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
