Read full article on original website
Related
morningbrew.com
Sidekick’s guide to balance: Senior leadership edition
We’ve reached the end of our balance series, and if you’ve made it this far but don’t feel zen yet, it might be time to revisit story one. For our grand finale, we spoke with some of the busiest people in corporate America: senior leadership. For Quizlet CEO Matthew Glotzbach, balance is “the feeling of having everything under control,” whereas Fishbowl co-founder Loren Appin believes balance is “living life in a way that is sustainable to you, limits stress, and creates happiness.” Meanwhile YouTube’s global head of acquisition partnerships, Preeya Khanna, told Sidekick that “the ability to be fully immersed in what I’m doing while I’m doing it” brings her balance.
marriage.com
What Are the Top 10 Needs in a Relationship?
If you are passionate about making your partner happy and satisfied with you and want your relationship to keep blossoming, there are some important things to focus on. First, you must strive to meet some needs in a relationship that will make your union work fine. Some might be hard...
Empower Me Academy facilitates leadership development through 'Basketball-Thon'
Empower Me Academy's Basketball-Thon develops lifelong skills for athletic excellence with a unique culture that focuses on values.
psychologytoday.com
How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?
Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Sociosexuality and Relationships
Sociosexuality examines the willingness to engage in sex in the absence of affectional bonds or emotional involvement. Those who are unrestricted in their sociosexuality place greater importance on attractiveness and social visibility attributes. Knowing one's sociosexuality may be important, as relationship-related behaviors are tied to this construct. Sociosexuality. Sociosexuality examines...
morningbrew.com
There's always money in the banana peeling robot
Two robotic arms with prongs that resemble hands hover above an unpeeled banana from a table. One prong picks up the banana and the other grabs a section of the peel and pulls it back slowly. It turns the banana and delicately takes off each successive piece of the peel. In about 50 seconds, the robot has successfully stripped the banana, a task so simple a monkey could do it.
Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Examples Of Gaslighting In Their Relationships
For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
psychologytoday.com
Where Does Chemistry Come From?
Much of our well-being depends on the quality of our interpersonal connections. Shared interests, self-disclosure, and feeling “heard” are key to interpersonal chemistry. Chemistry involves verbal, non-verbal, and even neural-level synchrony between people. “Each of us is full of too many wheels, screws, and valves to permit us...
Comments / 0