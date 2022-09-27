Read full article on original website
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team wins three straight games
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three games to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 6-1 through Sept. 24. Seniors Noah Wadih and Jared Charles each had one goal, and senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Jack Dvorin each had one assist in the 2-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 20 in Livingston. Senior Justin Scavalla made five saves for the shutout.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls soccer team notches three wins in a row
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team won three straight games last week to improve to a 5-2-1 record through Sept. 23. Lauren Villasin and Anna Deer each scored a goal in the 2-1 win over Bloomfield on Sept. 19. Madison Cyrus and Sidda Mitchell each had an assist. Hannah Amoyaw made one save.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Glen Ridge
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated Glen Ridge, 2-0, on Sept. 22 at Watsessing Park. Alex Capet scored on an assist by Ethan Leon in the first half, and Perry Kostidakis scored in the second half on an assist by Samir Sheeha. Christopher House made six saves for the shutout.
essexnewsdaily.com
Rich Adams excited to be new Bloomfield HS softball head coach
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Rich Adams recognizes that he has big shoes to fill in replacing a legend such as Bob Mayer. But Adams will get much advice from Mayer. Adams has been named the new softball head coach at Bloomfield High School, taking over for Mayer. Though Mayer is no longer the head coach, he will still be involved with the program as a volunteer assistant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS Athletic Director Michael L. Baldwin Sr. sees bright future for Jaguar programs
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Like many athletic directors, East Orange Campus High School’s Michael L. Baldwin Sr. deals with many behind-the-scenes tasks during long days at work. In his fifth year at the post, Baldwin is constantly making sure that each of his athletic programs receives the necessary accommodations. Among them is finding places for them to practice.
essexnewsdaily.com
Coughlin and McKeon visit West Orange to highlight investment into PAL Athletic Center
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In late September, Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin and Assemblyman John F. McKeon joined West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi and West Orange Police Athletic League President Joe DePasquale for a tour of the PAL Athletic Center. The West Orange PAL was appropriated $500,000 in the fiscal year 2023 state budget to make various field improvements, including upgrading the grass baseball field to artificial turf.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS boys soccer team defeats Bloomfield for fifth win in a row
This slideshow requires JavaScript. BELLEVILLE/BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team defeated Bloomfield, 2-0, on Sept. 26 in a Super Essex Conference crossover game at Watsessing Park. The Bucs won their fifth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the season. Ivan Garcia and Jorge Carrion...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS hall of fame to hold induction ceremony
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School athletic hall of fame will hold its induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Wilshire Caterers, located at 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. The reception and buffet will begin at 6 p.m., and the dessert and program will begin at 7 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield man killed in motorcycle crash in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred Sept. 27 in Glen Ridge, according to a Sept. 28 press release from the ECPO. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha...
essexnewsdaily.com
Homicide in West Orange, another man injured
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott announced Sept. 28 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, is investigating the fatal shooting of Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark.
essexnewsdaily.com
32-year-old arrested for muder of East Orange man
NEWARK, NJ — Marquis McCray, 32, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder Wayne Jones, 41, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 29 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. On Sept. 17, just before midnight, police found Jones on the 100 block...
essexnewsdaily.com
Apricot Sky Productions to present ‘The Last Pastrami Sandwich,’ six other short plays
MONTCLAIR, NJ — “The Last Pastrami Sandwich,” a collection of seven dramas and comedies in one-act format — and written, acted and directed by New Jerseyans — premieres in October at Montclair’s Grove Street Theater, 130 Grove St. The six-day run is underwritten by Apricot Sky Productions, a New Jersey community theater organization, and its producer, Livingston playwright Eric Alter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
essexnewsdaily.com
Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County commissioners hold annual Hispanic Heritage Month event
NEWARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners held its annual Hispanic Heritage Month event to celebrate the accomplishments of Hispanic men and women everywhere and honor outstanding county citizens for their contributions both to the county and society as a whole. This...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates Consecration Sunday
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated its annual Consecration Sunday on Sept. 18. Nia implemented Consecration Sunday to teach the biblical and spiritual principles of generous giving and the need of the giver to give for his or her own spiritual development, rather than the need of the church.
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange library board selects architect for library modernization
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Public Library’s quest for a transformative makeover of the current facility is gaining speed. Library trustees voted unanimously on Sept. 20 to engage the award-winning New York City–based firm Andrew Berman Architect. According to the library, the design process will...
essexnewsdaily.com
Watsessing students work together on projects
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — September is a busy month for Bloomfield Public Schools students, and several districtwide activities were on display last week at Watsessing Elementary School. Hispanic Heritage Month, a national observance from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was in full swing for each grade, and the yearlong, student-led Wingman program kicked off with an orientation assembly just for fifth- and sixth-graders.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seifert and Hagen to bring their songs to popular series
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Sponsored by the borough’s recreation department, the popular Glen Ridge Singer/Songwriters Series takes the stage on Friday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m., at the Glen Ridge train station on Ridgewood Avenue. Two acts fill the bill: Ed Seifert with Stimulus Package, and Loretta Hagen. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. There is a suggested donation.
essexnewsdaily.com
Former NHA director of IT sentenced to 2 years in prison for embezzlement
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Housing Authority’s former director of information technology was sentenced Sept. 28 to two years in prison for using his position to embezzle NHA funds to purchase cell phones and other electronic devices, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Venancio Diaz, 57, of Jersey City,...
Comments / 0