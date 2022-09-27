PACC looking at options after truck recovered; truck can't be used in current condition

Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Elderly woman killed in hit and run Thursday night in Tulare County
OROSI, Calif. (FOX26) — A 72-year-old Orosi woman died after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night. CHP responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Avenue 416 and Road 125 in the Tulare County town of Orosi. When they arrived they found the woman...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect, victim in Tulare County dairy shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect and victim who were killed in a shooting at a dairy in Tulare County on Thursday morning. Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said 61-year-old Alfredo Preira had shot and killed 29-year-old Pedro Fernandez before turning the gun on himself at Delta View Farms. […]
yourcentralvalley.com
The International Agri center is home to more than just ag events
The International Agri Center in Tulare is home to the world’s biggest outdoor ag exposition, but they can host just about any event.
KMPH.com
2 men dead, including suspect, woman wounded in shooting at Tulare County dairy
Two people are dead and another was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a dairy Thursday morning west of Goshen in Tulare County. The sheriff's office says a 49-year-old woman was shot but will survive. The suspect and another man did not survive. Deputies were called to Delta...
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Orosi, CHP says
A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Orosi Thursday night.
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Tulare County dairy, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed, including a suspect, and a third was hospitalized after a shooting at a dairy on Thursday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:30 a.m., deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 304 and Road 48 for a report of a shooting […]
KGET 17
3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, according to the CHP release.
2 arrested for stealing truck from Porterville high school, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing an agriculture truck from Monache High School in Porterville, police say. On Tuesday, officers were called to the school for a report of a stolen agriculture truck. When they arrived at the scene, officers contacted school employees who told them that the vehicle was […]
IDENTIFIED: Teens killed in Orange Cove crash with garbage truck
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two teenagers who were killed in a crash last month in Fresno County. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s – Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Jaqueline Martinez of Orange Cove and 16-year-old Yolanda Chapa of Orange Cove died in a crash near Highway 63 and Manning Avenue on […]
Tulare County Sheriff investigating inmate suicide
Correctional deputies say they found 45-year-old Curtis Peck unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night.
Man arrested for selling THC vape pens to Kingsburg elementary student, police say
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for selling THC vape pens to an elementary student who then gave them to other students, according to the Kingsburg Police Department. Around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called out to Rafer Johnson Junior High for a report of an out-of-control student who had been found […]
Renaissance of Kings Faire returning in Hanford this weekend
You have an opportunity to travel back in time to the era of royalty and roasted food. The Renaissance of Kings Faire is returning this weekend in Hanford.
Tulare Police investigate after student brings gun to school
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun onto campus in Tulare. Tulare Police officers say they responded to Alpine Vista School after a school administration learned that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous day to show their friends. According to police, there […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare gets ready for dog park
Currently, the city of Tulare does not have a single dog park. After the parks and recreation commission sent out a community survey, they discovered this was an area that needed attention sooner, rather than later. Parks and rec has narrowed down five possible locations for a dog park to go in the city. On Oct. 11, the parks and recreation commission will choose one of the five locations to recommend to city council within the next month.
Porterville Recorder
Wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensaries on council agenda
The Porterville City Council will consider scheduling a special meeting to interview three applicants as part of the process to award one of them a wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary in the city. The council will take up the matter as a scheduled agenda item at its meeting at 6:30 p.m....
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Teen found responsible for the Porterville library fire learns punishment
The teen was sentenced to a short-term program of up to six months in juvenile hall, counseling, and 100 hours of volunteer work.
Bakersfield Californian
Advocates call on DA to drop murder charge against Tehachapi woman accused of killing ex-husband
National and local advocates for domestic violence survivors Tuesday called on the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to drop a first-degree murder charge against a Tehachapi woman who said she shot her ex-husband in self-defense because of his abuse. “It is unjust that my mom would go to prison...
Hanford Sentinel
Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford
The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
