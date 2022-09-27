There's a lot brewing when it comes to Livermore native and actor Kyle Allen. His latest is playing opposite Zac Efron in a small but essential role in Peter Farrelly's aptly titled "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," a followup to that director's Oscar-winning "Green Book." Allen can also be seen next month as the classic Shakespearean ill-fated romancer "Romeo" in "Rosaline," set to stream Oct. 14 on Hulu. And he's in the thick of transforming his lithe dancer body into a musclebound He-Man for Netflix's upcoming "Masters of the Universe," due next year.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO