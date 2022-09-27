Read full article on original website
Related
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
'Svengoolie' horror host Rich Koz gets a Halloween tribute
Rich Koz is keeping the grandly eccentric tradition of the horror movie host alive on MeTV's "Svengoolie."
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
SFGate
Pass The Remote: Livermore Native Kyle Allen’S Lengthy Resume, Plus Sf’S Irish Film Festival
There's a lot brewing when it comes to Livermore native and actor Kyle Allen. His latest is playing opposite Zac Efron in a small but essential role in Peter Farrelly's aptly titled "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," a followup to that director's Oscar-winning "Green Book." Allen can also be seen next month as the classic Shakespearean ill-fated romancer "Romeo" in "Rosaline," set to stream Oct. 14 on Hulu. And he's in the thick of transforming his lithe dancer body into a musclebound He-Man for Netflix's upcoming "Masters of the Universe," due next year.
Comments / 0