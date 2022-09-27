Read full article on original website
Fort Edward Police Department could be dissolved
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fort Edward Village Board is looking into the police department being dissolved. “It’s kind of a shock in a lot of ways, but these small towns, they got their problems. Finances, taxes going up and whatnot,” says John Weber, owner Ye Old Fort Diner.
Tops Friendly Market launches free gas and groceries campaign
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tops Friendly Market shoppers will have a chance to win a year’s worth of gas and groceries from the supermarket chain as part of their annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign to benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital. From September 25 to October 8, the...
NY National Guard to help Florida
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Eleven New York National Guard soldiers have been sent to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The storm made landfall as a category 4. “In this case, the state of Florida National Guard requested heavy lift helicopters and the New York National Guard, again at the direction of the governor— she has to agree to send her assets, is responding,” explained Eric Durr, Director of Public Affairs for NYS Division of Military and Naval Affairs.
Hurricane Ian tracker 7 pm: Ian batters Florida with strong winds, catastrophic flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is battering Florida with strong winds and catastrophic storm surge and flooding as it blows through the state Wednesday evening. The storm made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. By 7 p.m., it had weakened, and had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.
Ian becomes post-tropical cyclone over South Carolina
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ian has become a post-tropical cyclone just hours after making a second landfall in South Carolina as a hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week. According to the...
North Country physicians named ‘United Heroes’
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Headwaters Health Network has put the spotlight on some of the physicians working at sites among its 21 care centers. This week, the network has highlighted three staff who have received awards from national healthcare and insurance company UnitedHealthcare. Three doctors from HHHN received...
Man released on Bail Reform charged 3 times in 36 hours
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours. According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on...
New Siena Poll shows 17 point Hochul lead over Zeldin
ALBANY, (N.Y.)–In just 6 weeks, New Yorkers will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the gubernatorial race. A recent Siena Poll shows Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is ahead of her challenger, Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin. “Today, what we have is 54% of likely voters say...
Man released on NYS Bail Reform breaks Order of Protection
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was released on NYS Bail Reform laws was arrested twice on September 27th after violating an order of protection. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the Town...
Grieving families & health care providers debate Wrongful Death Law Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With the passing of the ‘Grieving Families Act’ by the New York State senate and assembly on June 7, 2022, the proposed legislation currently awaits its fate before gov. Kathy Hochul signed it into law. However, it is under fierce debate among grieving families and New York state’s entities who will bear the increasing liability of insurance premiums.
