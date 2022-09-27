Read full article on original website
Related
Schenectady man allegedly flees sobriety checkpoint
State Troopers have arrested a Schenectady man, who they say drove off from a sobriety checkpoint.
Warren police arrest multiple for selling narcotics
On September 30, Warren County Sheriff's arrested three individuals on separate occasions for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation led by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from each individual more than once.
West Virginia fugitive arrested in Washington County
A Whitehall man who was allegedly wanted out of West Virginia was nabbed in Fort Edward on Wednesday. Police said James Marshall, 58, was wanted for felony burglary.
cnyhomepage.com
Fort Edward Police Department could be dissolved
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fort Edward Village Board is looking into the police department being dissolved. “It’s kind of a shock in a lot of ways, but these small towns, they got their problems. Finances, taxes going up and whatnot,” says John Weber, owner Ye Old Fort Diner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Four people charged in Albany gun investigation
Four people are facing charges after a gun was fired in downtown Albany last month. Police say Wednesday afternoon, they stopped Hazziez Wallace on Washington Avenue. Wallace and three other people were taken into custody. They all now face weapons and drug charges. Police say they found a stolen handgun,...
WRGB
Three charged in thefts, aggravated assault on an officer at Bennington Home Depot
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Three people from Massachusetts are accused of felony retail theft, aggravated assault on an officer, and other charges, after an incident at the Home Depot in Bennington Friday. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Jonathan Sprowson, 26 , Rebecca Luczynski, 39, and Hailey...
Canadian charged in Albany with trying to entice a child
DOJ charged a Canadian citizen with trying to have sex with a child—though he was actually talking to law enforcement.
Lake George woman accused in string of thefts
Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman's car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police nab two for drug possession, stolen property at traffic stop
State police arrested two people in Wilton on Thursday, September 22. Police said that Shari Stephens, 38, of Mechanicville, and Michael Dillard, 36, of Corinth were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
Albany woman hospitalized after Pownal crash
An Albany woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after Vermont State Troopers say she crashed her car near the Pownal Stewart's Shop.
Saratoga Springs man arrested for rape
A Saratoga Springs man was charged with rape. Police said that, years ago, Jason Storms sexually assaulted someone under age 15.
Schenectady murder suspect pleads not guilty in county court
A Schenectady man pleaded not guilty in Albany County Supreme Court Wednesday, to a four-count indictment that charges him with murder, robbery, conspiracy, and grand larceny.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Search underway for missing Washington County man
There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
cnyhomepage.com
Marcy man pleads guilty to Mailing Threatening Communication
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, September 28th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Marcy, NY pled guilty to mailing a threatening communication. According to his guilty plea, on September 3rd, 39-year-old Richard Hileman admitted to sending a letter...
South Glens Falls man dies in Bolton car crash
A South Glens Falls man has died in a two-car crash on East Schroon River Road in Bolton. New York State Police said Patrick Murray, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missing person notice, Kalei D’avignon of Troy
The Troy Police Department has put out a missing person alert, pertaining to Kalei D'avignon, who goes by "Khy." D'avignon went missing from a Vanderheyden group home in Troy on Wednesday.
Gloversville Police find dead dog, seek answers
The Gloversville Police have launched an investigation after their animal control officer found a dead dog in Forest Street Park.
Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny
Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.
Schenectady PD arrest 2 in separate weekend incidents
The Schenectady Police Department has arrested two people after separate incidents that took place over the weekend. One was arrested after a reported robbery and the other was arrested after a foot chase.
WNYT
Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge
An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
Comments / 0