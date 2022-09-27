ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Warren police arrest multiple for selling narcotics

On September 30, Warren County Sheriff's arrested three individuals on separate occasions for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation led by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from each individual more than once.
QUEENSBURY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fort Edward Police Department could be dissolved

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fort Edward Village Board is looking into the police department being dissolved. “It’s kind of a shock in a lot of ways, but these small towns, they got their problems. Finances, taxes going up and whatnot,” says John Weber, owner Ye Old Fort Diner.
FORT EDWARD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake George, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lake George, NY
WNYT

Four people charged in Albany gun investigation

Four people are facing charges after a gun was fired in downtown Albany last month. Police say Wednesday afternoon, they stopped Hazziez Wallace on Washington Avenue. Wallace and three other people were taken into custody. They all now face weapons and drug charges. Police say they found a stolen handgun,...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Search underway for missing Washington County man

There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Marcy man pleads guilty to Mailing Threatening Communication

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, September 28th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Marcy, NY pled guilty to mailing a threatening communication. According to his guilty plea, on September 3rd, 39-year-old Richard Hileman admitted to sending a letter...
MARCY, NY
WNYT

Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge

An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy