Porterville Recorder
Granite Hills football falls to Farmersville
The Granite Hills High football team had a solid effort on Friday at Rankin Stadium against the Farmersville Aztecsbe unable to keep up with the Aztecs offense and lost the game 39-6. This puts the Grizzlies at 1-5. The first quarter was a back and forth between the Aztecs and...
Another Poole Party: He has huge night in Strathmore's win over Orosi
STRATHMORE — One could see the expression on Jacob Poole's face he couldn't wait to get his hands on the football the next time the Spartans had the ball. Poole had fumbled the ball away at the Orosi 28-yard line with the Spartans driving and clinging to a 14-12 lead early in the third quarter. The Spartan defense granted Poole's wish getting the ball back for the Spartans.
