STRATHMORE — One could see the expression on Jacob Poole's face he couldn't wait to get his hands on the football the next time the Spartans had the ball. Poole had fumbled the ball away at the Orosi 28-yard line with the Spartans driving and clinging to a 14-12 lead early in the third quarter. The Spartan defense granted Poole's wish getting the ball back for the Spartans.

OROSI, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO